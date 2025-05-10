"Why he don't fight Trippie": Netizens react as Benzino calls out 50 Cent, urges rapper to get in the ring with him

Record executive and media personality Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, challenged 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) to settle their differences in the ring in a recent video making its rounds on social media. On Friday, May 9, 2025, Instagram user @livebitez shared a clip of the 59-year-old telling the rapper:

"We can get in the ring. And I'll beat yo a** Curtis. Yeah. Me and you could get in the ring for that money. 3 rounds. I'll whoop you. You big and sloppy and too stiff."

Benzino's comments come just hours after Fif accused the former of snitching on his nephew, Gai Scott, over a March 2014 incident where Gai shot the record executive during a funeral.

As news of Raymond's challenge went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing his daughter Coi Leray's alleged estranged relationship with rapper Trippie Redd (Leray accused Redd of cheating just weeks after they announced their pregnancy), one commented:

"Why he don't fight trippie."

Many criticized Scott, stating he was overestimating his abilities. Some remarked that his challenge was just a scheme to make money. Here are some comments seen under @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram post:

Others noted that it would be Benzino who would win the fight.

"If there's any real, real issues, I'm not hard to find"—Benzino slams snitching claims

In his video, Benzino mentioned his nephew, Gai Scott's trial. It stemmed from an incident in March 2014 when Gai shot him during a procession for the former's mother. According to Rolling Stone, cops arrested the nephew, charging him with armed assault with intent to murder. He was eventually found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and spent 18 months in prison.

In his video, the Source co-owner explained that before he made any statement to the police about the shooting, his nephew had already notified them. He continued to reveal that months after the incident, when the "grand jury" (that would ascertain what charges Gai should be indicted for) questioned Benzino if Gai shot him, he refused. He stated:

"(I said) 'I don't know who shot me.' And that's in the paperwork."

When the trial began, he had to turn up in court, or he would have been sentenced to six months for contempt. The 59-year-old noted that he did not snitch on his nephew even then. He continued:

"Because I said he didn't shoot me, he got 18 months for shooting into a dwelling (and) around people. That's what he got charged with. I would've said, 'He shot me,' he would get 15 years."

Noting that he didn't care about baseless rumors on the "internet," Benzino stated he was "solid." However, addressing 50 Cent and Gai Scott, he remarked:

"If there's any real, real issues, I'm not hard to find. But that's a fact. What I just said was fact. And the paperwork's out there. So I don't want to hear about no snitching s**t. I don't want to hear it."

Benzino's response came just hours after Fif accused him of snitching in an Instagram post. The rapper shared a clip from Scott's recent appearance on The Ghetto Report podcast. During the episode, the host read a transcript of the court proceedings where the 59-year-old reportedly stated Gai shot and almost killed him. Benzino reasoned that it was said on "recordings," not what he said on "the stand."

Criticizing the claim, 50 Cent shared a quote from the film Scarface, writing:

"YOU WANT ME TO BELIEVE OMAR WAS A STOOLY BECAUSE SOSA SAID SO? Yes if I say he ain’t right, HE AIN’T RIGHT!"

50 Cent and Benzino have shared a tense relationship ever since the latter's feud with Fif's friend Eminem. Last April, the record executive similarly challenged the rapper to a boxing match, claiming that if he (Scott) trained for a couple of months, he would certainly win.

50 Cent has not publicly reacted to Scott's challenge.

