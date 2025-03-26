Why is Joe Budden being sued by his neighbors? Podcaster was charged over allegedly trying to enter couple's home naked months before the lawsuit

Podcaster and former rapper Joe Budden is facing a civil lawsuit from his neighbors, John and Yuliya Aksoy, for disruptive behavior and an alleged n*dity incident. TMZ reported on March 25, 2025, that attorney Thomas Mirigliano is representing the Aksoys in the case.

They allege that he frequently caused excessive noise during late-night podcast recordings and that he appeared utterly n*ked at their doorstep one night.

Joe Budden accused of intimidation and lewd behavior

TMZ reported that on December 31, 2024, the complaint was filed by the Aksoy neighbors alleging that on December 4, 2024, at night, Budden walked in entirely n*ked in front of their Ring Camera footage. The partial footage of the alleged incident also went viral on social media.

On January 15, 2025, podcaster Budden addressed the alleged incident and suggested that he just "sleepwalked" there, also indicating that he sleeps completely naked.

After addressing the incident, the podcaster asked the audience whether the authorities handled the situation well. He also claimed that the couple in the lawsuit alleged him of engaging in self-stimulation in front of their door.

"I just sleepwalked somewhere that I shouldn't have sleepwalked. That's what happened. For a few months now, I have been having an ongoing battle with this racist couple, and that's the door I slept walk to, but ass naked."

"And they went to the police to say that Joe Budden was outside their door masturbating, and they don't know if I was there with the intention to lewd her and her family... Do you agree they should've done a mental health check first?" Budden said.

Not only this, but the couple, whom attorney Thomas Mirigliano is representing, alleged in the lawsuit that Budden's podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, has been disturbing the entire building.

Furthermore, the Aksoy couple named Budden's podcast co-host Melyssa Ford and suggested that they make loud noises while recording the podcast.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Budden, along with his friends, smokes marijuana in the building's common area, which the couple has argued is harmful to their daughter.

According to Complex, the couple had also filed a complaint to the condo association, which also suggested that the podcaster had revealed that he had captured an alleged incident of the couple being racist towards him.

In addition, TMZ reported that Budden's attorney, Nima Ameri, suggested that this complaint was just "a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist."

As of now, podcaster Joe Budden has not yet reflected on the lawsuit filed by the couple.

