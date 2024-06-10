Why did Jordan Fish leave Bring Me The Horizon? Oli Sykes says - "we weren’t happy as a unit anymore”

British singer-songwriter Oli Sykes recently opened up in a conversation with NME, and shed light on the circumstances under which Jordan Fish left rock band Bring Me The Horizon. According to Sykes, Fish was his "right-hand man" since the latter joined the band when Sykes had just come out of rehab. He added:

"We just got to a point where we weren’t happy as a unit anymore."

Trending

Sykes stated that he is aware of the fact that several times, they had been referred to as a duo. Sykes continued on the topic of Fish's exit and said:

"Where we started to break off was the fact that after ‘Survival Horror’, I started to think about and address the way we were being."

Jordan Fish left BMTH in December 2023

Jordan Fish joined the band back in 2012 and played a significant role in the songwriting portion of the band. He was part of several albums and music that the band created including Sempiternal, That's The Spirit, and Post Human: Survival Horror. However, Post Human: Nex Gen released in May 2024, was the first album to be released by the group without Fish's participation.

In December 2023, Fish left the band and it had impacted the group quite a lot. In a recent interview with NME, Sykes revealed that the band was not doing well when they were together, before Jordan Fish's departure. In the conversation, Sykes added:

"At some point, you’ve got to accept that this is how big your band are. You’ve also got to ask yourself how much do you want to do to earn that extra [popularity]."

He further said:

"There’s a finite amount of success out there. We’d got into a mindset together that I was trying to move away from, but Jordan couldn’t to some degree."

BMTH in 2022 at the NME Awards (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

He further revealed that while the group was in the process of making Post Human: Nex Gen, Sykes wanted to get over with it as soon as possible, and felt "miserable." He added that after Jordan's departure, the overall atmosphere of the band seemed to have improved. He commented on Jordan's departure and said:

"Just like all breakups – they never end. Even the most amicable ones. There’s a split. It’s also very boring. There’s no headline there."

Where is Jordan Fish now?

In December 2023, Jordan Fish announced his departure and said:

"I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together."

While the band wished him the best in his future endeavors. They commented:

"We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future."

In the interview with NME, Sykes added that the band initially had planned to release 4 EPs in one year. He also spoke about how his relapse acted in a shift in the overall process of how the band functioned.

After leaving the rock band, Fish had involved himself in several other projects including the production of It’s Supposed To Hurt, a debut single track by House Of Protection. In April 2024, Fish told NME that the first thing he did after coming to Los Angeles. post his departure from the BMTH was to record the song. He added:

"It was the perfect thing to get me started. No one knew what it was going to be so there was no pressure."

Jordan Fish further added that it was "weird" working with a new band, after spending so much time with the previous one. He had also produced Curse by metalcore band Architects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback