"Why would they leave any of that stuff in the car in ATLANTA?": Debate ensures as fans react to Beyoncé's unreleased music and footage being stolen

Beyoncé’s unreleased music that was stored on hard drives was allegedly stolen from a rental car during the singer’s ongoing Cowboy Carter tour. The incident happened on July 8, 2025, when Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, reported to the police about the theft.

The car, rented by Grant, was parked in a space at Krog Street Market in Atlanta when certain items were stolen. A few more dancers also accompanied Grant, and they arrived at the place at 8:09 p.m., as stated in a police report acquired by People magazine (July 14).

However, Grant and his dancers witnessed, around an hour later (around 9:10 p.m.), that two suitcases inside the car were missing and the trunk window was damaged.

Multiple items were stolen from the car apart from the suitcases, which contained hard drives of Beyoncé’s watermarked and unreleased music and two laptops. The suitcases also contained footage plans, set lists for the upcoming shows, and other confidential information.

Other items that were stolen included Apple Max Pro headphones, three pairs of shoes worth $500, clothes worth $1,000, a Tumi book bag worth $725, a MacBook Pro 16, a MacBook Air 13, a bag, and a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses, as stated by Entertainment Weekly.

Although Lip Sync Battle star has not commented about the robbery, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram to share their reactions to the same.

One of them questioned the reasons for leaving so many things inside the car and wrote:

“Sad but why would they leave any of that stuff in the car in ATLANTA??”

Netizens were spotted criticizing the entire incident, with one of them stating that Beyoncé would never perform in Atlanta again. Another person seemingly raised doubts about why the singer's choreographer had her unreleased music in his car.

Among other responses, some users advised The Lion King star to perform somewhere else instead of Atlanta. Another netizen expressed their disbelief and questioned the truth behind the incident.

Police start their search for the items stolen from Beyoncé’s choreographer's car

The police report of the robbery incident claimed that Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and a dancer named Diandre Blue immediately contacted 911 after noticing that items were missing. According to People magazine, the vehicle was identified as a Jeep Wagoneer.

The Atlanta Police Department has already started investigating the matter, and they initially searched the entire location for the stolen items. The police report obtained by People magazine featured a statement from an officer who first responded to the alleged crime scene and said:

“There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver [redacted], which had traveled into zone 5 was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the police shared an update about the theft, saying that they have issued an arrest warrant for an alleged suspect. However, the details of the suspect remain unknown, and further information about the same is currently awaited.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is coming to an end with two more shows scheduled this month at the Paradise, Nevada-based Allegiant Stadium.

