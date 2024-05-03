Why was Mariah the Scientist arrested? Rapper taken into custody on assault charges 

Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist was arrested on Wednesday, May 1 on battery charges.

As per Fulton County police report, a woman named Cleopatra Dues lodged a complaint against the 26-year-old songstress on March 29, claiming she was attacked by the latter inside Cavo Restaurant Lounge the previous night.

The victim alleged Mariah ripped her wig off her scalp and dragged her from the table to the floor, which injured her legs and feet. Dues said that she left the club after that and reached out to dispatchers on 911, telling them that she was feeling unsafe.

Mariah was booked into Fulton County jail on a battery and simple battery charge Wednesday. She was released on the same day on a $5,000 bond.

Victim didn't initially identify her assailant as Mariah the Scientist

The victim told police she was initially unable to see her attacker’s face because she didn't have her glasses on. Nonetheless, she later identified the other woman as Mariah Buckles aka Mariah the Scientist.

Dues also claimed that she didn't have any prior interactions with the singer, nor did she know why Mariah attacked her, but she wanted to press charges against the suspect.

As a result of getting dragged on the floor, Dues alleged that she suffered some scratches on her feet, as she was wearing heels.

A supposed footage of the incident was uploaded online, but it was unclear in the video whether the attacker was Mariah Buckler. The victim said that she wanted to find out if the restaurant captured any surveillance video of the alleged attack.

When the video recorded by an onlooker made the rounds on social media, some assumed that the victim was Staten Island-based rapper Cleopatra. However, the rapper clarified through an X post on March 28 that it was not her in the video.

She said that she would never be recorded fights like that. Cleopatra asked netizens not to involve her name in such matters, as she has worked with several brands.

It appears that the initial police report based on which the investigation began, caused the assumption, as the victim shares the same moniker with the Staten Island rapper. It's also unclear in the video whether the victim filed the police report.

Mariah the Scientist's ties with rapper Young Thug

Aside from her music, Mariah the Scientist is also known for her relationship with Young Thug. In December 2023, a video clip from the YSL Rico trial captured Thug mouthing “I love you” to the R&B singer.

Their romance reportedly began in 2021. On the Baller Alert Show in November 2023, Mariah said thta she believed Thug would propose to her for marriage once he's released from jail. She said:

"I feel like he definitely wants to be married, and I feel like I do too."

Mariah the Scientist also collaborated with Young Thug on songs like "Walked In" from her 2021 album RY RY WORLD and on the song "Ride" from her third studio album To Be Eaten Alive.