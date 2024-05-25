Why was Morgan Wallen’s Nashville bar opening postponed? This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen issues statement

American singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen’s new Broadway bar will not open during the Memorial Day weekend (May 27) as scheduled previously. The opening of Wallen's upcoming restaurant, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, has been delayed. It will have to wait, the bar management has stated in an official statement.

Rolling Stones reported that the news was announced just days after the city council rejected the neon signage for Morgan Wallen's bar. Local legislators justified their decision by pointing to the country star's history of allegedly using racial slurs and his recent chair-throwing incident.

Hours before the facility was scheduled to open, the representatives for This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen broke the news on Friday, May 25.

They told Billboard on the same day:

“We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process.”

Morgan Wallen’s team postponed the opening of the Nashville bar due to unspecified reasons

Morgan Wallen's team hasn't mentioned any reason for the delay (Image via Getty)

Wallen's new bar, which was announced on February 15, is the newest celebrity-endorsed establishment to line Music City's Honky Tonk Highway.

Wallen partnered up with TC Restaurant Group for the project. It is the same group that created singer Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, and Lainey Wilson's soon-to-open Bell Bottoms Up bar.

Wallen’s Nashville bar was scheduled to open during the Memorial Day weekend. However, for some reason, Morgan Wallen had to postpone the opening.

Regarding the same, representatives of the Nashville establishment informed Billboard on May 25, Friday:

“When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend. Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

The Metro Nashville Council had to approve the 4th Avenue Property's plans before the 20-foot-tall neon bar sign could be built and installed. 30 of the 37 Metro Council members opposed the proposal and therefore chose not to authorize the sign.

On May 22, Billboard revealed that the singer's plans were turned down by the council following a statement made by council member Delishia Porterfield. Porterfield said:

“I don’t want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs.”

Additionally, as for the reason behind the postponement of the opening, Billboard reported that the bar is still awaiting the final inspections. The representatives for the country star, however, have refused to comment on whether or not TC Restaurant Group has applied for or been granted a catering license, which permits a restaurant to offer alcohol, wine, and beer.

On the other hand, sources like WSMV stated that as the fire marshal and Metro Codes department have not yet given their permission, the Metro Beer Board has confirmed that it has not issued a catering or temporary beer permit for the bar.

As of now, no new opening date has been provided for the bar. Furthermore, Morgan Wallen also didn’t say anything regarding the entire incident.