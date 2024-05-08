Country star Lainey Wilson partners with TC Restaurant Group to open Bell Bottoms Up Bar in Nashville 

Grammy-winning singer Lainey Wilson recently partnered with the TC Restaurant Group to open a new bar in Nashville called the Bell Bottoms Up Bar. As per the Nashville Business Journal, the bar will be a three-story establishment, replacing the FGL House, as it will be opening in the same space.

“I’m so excited to announce Bell Bottoms Up, which will be opening later this summer. I’ve always wanted to create a destination for all my fans to visit and create new memories at, in the heart of country music city. So, to have a permanent destination in Nashville, is such a dream come true. I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home," Lainey Wilson said in a statement.

The singer also teased the news through an Instagram reel, which she posted on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The short clip showed Wilson performing at various locations, with the on-screen text reading,

“Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up Cookin' and Drinkin'"

Billboard reports that Lainey Wilson's new bar, which will be a 27,000-square-foot venue with a rooftop level, will be situated at 120 3rd Ave. South and feature a 1970s-inspired design. The top floor will also have a dance floor and live music stations. Along with this, it will also serve craft cocktails, frozen drinks, drinks for groups and even classic drinks.

Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up Bar will have a menu curated by chef Tomasz Wosiak

Lainey Wilson made headlines recently as she announced the news of her new bar, which will serve special drinks and feature a unique concept. Furthermore, since Wilson has partnered with the TC Restaurant Group, the bar will have a menu curated by chef Tomasz Wosiak.

The menu will offer all-Cajun-inspired entrees, finger food, and bar food. It will also have Lainey Wilson’s favorite salads and other specialties like crawfish, shrimp boils, and boudin.

Speaking about Lainey Wilson, Grant Burlingame, vice president of operations at TC Restaurant Group, released a statement,

"We are honored that Lainey has trusted us to deliver a venue that is faithful to her story, fans, and love for country music. Fans gravitate to Lainey because of her authentic, down-to-earth personality, and Bell Bottoms Up will be a representation of her character and legacy.”

Grant continued,

“Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest names in country music, and we’re proud to partner with her on a venue that celebrates her genuine mark on the industry and brings another female artist to the forefront of Nashville’s Entertainment District."

The announcement of Wilson’s new bar in Nashville has left the masses excited and exhilarated; however, the singer has not yet revealed when the bar will be open to the public.

At the moment, Wilson is not only gearing up for the bar, as she is all set to release her special Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, which will be released on Hulu on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The special will showcase the singer's precious moments, along with her narrating her experiences and stories, which led her to win several awards, including the Grammys in 2023. As the trailer was released on May 6, 2024, the singer received a lot of love, as fans await to watch Lainey's journey as a musician through a special.