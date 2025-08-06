Why is rapper Kizzy Brown trending? Rapper's age comes under scrutiny amid recent revelation 

Kizzy Brown, an aspiring rapper from Evanston, a neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio, has recently gone viral for certain life revelations. Details from Kizzy's interview with 411 Uncut, uploaded on YouTube on July 4, 2025, have circulated on social media over the past 24 hours, leading her to trend online.In conversation with 411 Uncut's Nella D, the Cincinnati rapper revealed she fell pregnant in elementary school and became a mother of two kids during her high school graduation. She said:&quot;Parenthood happened very much early.&quot;Kizzy, the eldest of three siblings raised by a single mom, did not share the grade she was in when she was expecting her first child. However, she said her teen pregnancy embarrassed and disappointed her mother. Kizzy explained that the situation was crazy at first, but her mother eventually came around and accepted. The rapper said:&quot;I had some beautiful children. They love my mama, you know, my mama love her grandkids.&quot;Kizzy Brown explained that despite becoming a parent at an early age, she completed high school. The rapper had a lot of &quot;strong women&quot; around her, including her mother and her aunts, who helped raise her kids, so she could continue her education. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExplaining how she managed after high school, Kizzy told the host:&quot;I had a couple of jobs. I was grinding. I was getting money.&quot;The rapper added that she had some mentors who ensured she graduated high school and then helped her obtain her license and her own place. Kizzy Brown expressed gratitude and appreciation for the women in her life by saying:&quot;I'm always going to take my head out to them women, because yeah, we need women in our life to do that. We need women that's going...they got good minds.&quot;Kizzy Brown's age comes under speculation amid teen pregnancy revelationsSpeculations arose regarding Kizzy's age. (Image via Facebook/Worldstar Hip Hop)Kizzy Brown's story about young motherhood, raising kids on her own, and chasing her goals simultaneously inspired netizens. Several others, on the other hand, wondered how old she could have been when she first conceived.Some speculated she could not have been over 12 when she was in elementary school, meaning she could be in 5th grade at the time. Per EduWW, the average age for a 5th grader is 10 years. Some netizens analyzed that the oldest Kizzy Brown could be in 5th grade was 12.While the aspiring rapper did not specify her age in the interview with 411 Uncut, Kizzy is now in her late 20s, according to HypeFresh. From her Instagram updates about her birthday, it could be inferred that she was born on May 22. However, her birth year remains unknown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the same interview, Kizzy also addressed the death of her firstborn, her daughter. In an Instagram post shared in April 2025, Kizzy revealed that her daughter, Nyah Jordan, was killed on December 7, 2024, by &quot;an unknown killer&quot;.Kizzy Brown addedit was &quot;hurtful&quot; that she knew the police would not do anything. The rapper demanded justice for her daughter.