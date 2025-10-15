Why is Taylor Swift being accused of promoting the ‘Trad Wife’ narrative? Ruby Rose slams critics of the singer’s lyrics on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ 

Ruby Rose has slammed claims that Taylor Swift mentions Trad Wife narratives in her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She dismissed the singer's critics, claiming that she is far away from the likes of Donald Trump and his supporters.Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. It has faced criticism about various aspects, with one of them being her alleged promotion of Trad Wife narratives.A Trad Wife is a slang term used to represent a married woman who not only performs but also embraces traditional gender roles. This includes age-old norms that women should cook, clean, and perform other conservative roles in a home.In Life of a Showgirl, Swift sings about marriage and future life. In the song, Eldest Daughter, she sings:&quot;When I said I don’t believe in marriage, that was a lie.”Meanwhile, in Wi$h Li$t, she says that she wants to,“have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you … got me drеaming ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop.”This has led to many critics claiming that the singer-songwriter is promoting the Trad Wife life. Ruby Rose, however, slammed these critics in a series of posts on Threads on Monday, October 13. She wrote:“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself ...&quot; she refuses &quot;to say [Swift’s] name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles.”“Given her public position against Trump, and his against her. If you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X,y,z’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it.” Post by @rubyrose View on ThreadsThe Orange Is the New Black actor added about the criticism against Taylor Swift:“It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”Ruby Rose also claimed that just because Swift is a billionaire, it doesn't mean that she isn't generous.Also Read: &quot;We wanted to remember every moment&quot;: Taylor Swift teases exclusive Travis Kelce content as $1.6B star's 'Eras Tour' docuseries drops in 60 daysTaylor Swift responds to claims that she might stop making music after marriage to Travis KelceAFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens (Image Source: Getty)Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26 this year. She spoke about it and her new album in an interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, released on October 6.Mills asked the singer about rumors that she might stop making music after her marriage. Surprised by the question, Swift said:“What? No…”Mills then explained:“I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married and then she’s going to have children and [so this is] going to be the last album.”Swift responded:“That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. That’s not why people get married — so they can quit their job.”The Love Story singer explained that she loves making music and will not stop after her marriage. She also said that her passion for music and Kelce's passion for the NFL also helps them connect in some way.Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals true feelings on Taylor Swift's album success 8 days after Travis Kelce's fiancée praised loyal friend