  • home icon
  • Music
  • Why is Taylor Swift being accused of promoting the ‘Trad Wife’ narrative? Ruby Rose slams critics of the singer’s lyrics on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ 

Why is Taylor Swift being accused of promoting the ‘Trad Wife’ narrative? Ruby Rose slams critics of the singer’s lyrics on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 15, 2025 08:50 GMT
Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift
Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift (Image Source: Getty)

Ruby Rose has slammed claims that Taylor Swift mentions Trad Wife narratives in her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She dismissed the singer's critics, claiming that she is far away from the likes of Donald Trump and his supporters.

Ad

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. It has faced criticism about various aspects, with one of them being her alleged promotion of Trad Wife narratives.

A Trad Wife is a slang term used to represent a married woman who not only performs but also embraces traditional gender roles. This includes age-old norms that women should cook, clean, and perform other conservative roles in a home.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Life of a Showgirl, Swift sings about marriage and future life. In the song, Eldest Daughter, she sings:

"When I said I don’t believe in marriage, that was a lie.”

Meanwhile, in Wi$h Li$t, she says that she wants to,

“have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you … got me drеaming ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop.”
Ad

This has led to many critics claiming that the singer-songwriter is promoting the Trad Wife life. Ruby Rose, however, slammed these critics in a series of posts on Threads on Monday, October 13. She wrote:

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself ..." she refuses "to say [Swift’s] name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles.”
Ad
“Given her public position against Trump, and his against her. If you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X,y,z’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it.”
Ad

The Orange Is the New Black actor added about the criticism against Taylor Swift:

“It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”

Ruby Rose also claimed that just because Swift is a billionaire, it doesn't mean that she isn't generous.

Ad

Also Read: "We wanted to remember every moment": Taylor Swift teases exclusive Travis Kelce content as $1.6B star's 'Eras Tour' docuseries drops in 60 days

Taylor Swift responds to claims that she might stop making music after marriage to Travis Kelce

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens (Image Source: Getty)
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26 this year. She spoke about it and her new album in an interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, released on October 6.

Ad

Mills asked the singer about rumors that she might stop making music after her marriage. Surprised by the question, Swift said:

“What? No…”

Mills then explained:

“I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married and then she’s going to have children and [so this is] going to be the last album.”

Swift responded:

“That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. That’s not why people get married — so they can quit their job.”
Ad

The Love Story singer explained that she loves making music and will not stop after her marriage. She also said that her passion for music and Kelce's passion for the NFL also helps them connect in some way.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals true feelings on Taylor Swift's album success 8 days after Travis Kelce's fiancée praised loyal friend

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications