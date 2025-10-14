Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals true feelings on Taylor Swift's album success 8 days after Travis Kelce's fiancée praised loyal friend

Being good friends with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has always been supportive of the pop star's achievements and success. Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," has been a huge success, which she recently acknowledged and celebrated on social media

Brittany Mahomes reveals true feelings on Taylor Swift's album success (Image Credit: Brittany/IG)

Swift shared an emotional note on Instragram, expressing gratitude to her fans for contributing to its success. The post was shared by Brittany on her Instagram story along with a two-word message.

"So incredible," Brittany wrote.

Brittany's comment came eight days after Swift discussed loyalty among her friends. She mentioned how she has been lucky to have friends who respect her privacy.

“My friends don’t rat," Swift said on Oct. 6, via BBC Radio 2. "All of my friends had heard the music a year ago. They know about my life. They do not snitch. It is phenomenal. I've got a really good circle of friends. It takes a while to get there. Well, thank you. I feel so proud about that."

Swift is proud of them for never leaking details about her personal life. However, she previously admitted to finding it hard to keep things about her romance hidden from the public.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dropped subtle support to Taylor Swift's album release

Taylor Swift sent notes to her friends, along with vinyl records of her "The Life of a Showgirl" album after its release, including Brittany Mahomes. After receiving hers, Mahomes shared her high praises for the pop star.

“Taylor Swift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!" Brittany wrote on Instagram on Oct. 6.

Despite being good friends, Swift and Mahomes have rarely been together this season. The two last linked up at Mahomes' 30th birthday celebration.

