Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany strongly endorses Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's fiancée sends her exclusive 'Life of Showgirl' merch

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, showed love for Taylor Swift on Monday. She posted an Instagram Story, showing a special gift from the pop icon.The photo showed a vinyl record from Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl.' On top was a handwritten note from Kelce's fiancée that read:"Well, Hi! If you're seeing this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With Love."Next to the record were two black sweatshirts with 'THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL' printed in big white letters. Brittany was clearly thrilled, writing:"Taylor Swift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it! 🤎"Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)On Friday, Patrick Mahomes hyped up Taylor's album before it was released. On 'The Drive' radio show, the Chiefs QB said:"I'm super excited. I haven't been able to hear the album yet, but I'm super excited to be able to do that. It will be blaring all through the Chiefs' facility tomorrow.""We'll be supporting Taylor, and she put in so much hard work into this, and I'm excited to hear that album just like everybody else," he added. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are very close friends, on and off the field. Kelce was already a star tight end when Mahomes joined the Chiefs. They have won multiple championships consecutively, including Super Bowl LIV, LVII, and LVIII.Mahomes and Kelce also co-own a luxury steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime, named after their jersey numbers, 15 (Mahomes) and 87 (Kelce).Taylor Swift attended Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthdayBrittany Mahomes turned 30 on August 31. Taylor Swift lit up her birthday photo roundup shared on Instagram on September 5. The 'Love Story' singer was pictured in a cozy group shot, smiling alongside Brittany and her few close friends. She wore a simple black dress with her hair in soft, wavy curls. The caption read:"The GROUP✨. So incredibly honored to have the most joyful friends. They truly made the weekend the BEST time! Honky Tonkin is a vibe in the day time. My friends also spoiled me. I need to take a break from lychee martinis, so please share the next best thing, please. I ate way too much amazing food. I love Nashville."Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)