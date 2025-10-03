  • home icon
  "Britany Mahomes shoutout": Fans link Taylor Swift's "cancelled" track from latest album to Patrick Mahomes' wife

"Britany Mahomes shoutout": Fans link Taylor Swift's "cancelled" track from latest album to Patrick Mahomes' wife

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 03, 2025 15:17 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany could be the subject of one of Taylor Swift's newest songs. (Photos via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's album "Life of a Showgirl" was released at midnight on Friday and fans were quick to listen to her latest tracks. After listening to the 13 songs fans shared their opinions on social media. Besides deciding their favorite and least favorite songs, they also shared clues as to whom could have been the focus of the songs.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had quite a few mentions in Swift's latest album. Some fans have shared their assumptions about the song, "CANCELLED!" In one of the lines of the song, Swift mentions a friend being cancelled and how it doesn't matter to her.

"Good thing I like my friends cancelled, I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal, like my whiskey sour," the lyrics of "CANCELLED!".
Brittany Mahomes rubbed some people the wrong way last year when she expressed her political views ahead of the 2024 election. "Swifties" flocked to X to share their opinions on the song and the possible connection to Brittany Mahomes.

Some fans agreed that Brittany Mahomes was indeed the subject of the song. Others though, weren't so sure.

"when have we collectively decided 'CANCELLED!' is about brittany mahomes??? first time im hearing this,"another said.
“i like my friends cancelled” what, you mean patrick mahomes trumpie wife??????? one person on X questioned.
"who do you guys think cancelled is about? brittany mahomes?" one fan asked.
Then there were some fans who questioned whether actress Blake Lively was the subject of the song. Swift and Lively have been friends for a longtime and she recently faced backlash following her lawsuit against former co-star Justin Baldoni.

"Brittany Mahomes my looooove. Already arrived delivering a canceled,"proclaimed another fan.
"cancelled! is funnier when you remember the only controversial friends she has are the mahomes… like they’re just maga."-another fan wrote.
"cancelled! about blake lively or brittany mahomes hmmmmm," another fan chimed in.

Patrick Mahomes promised to 'blare' Taylor Swift's newest album at Chiefs facility

Patrick Mahomes showed his support for Taylor Swift and her new album "The Life of a Showgirl." On Thursday he was a guest on 96.5 The Fan radio show. While he of course spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs, he also made a declaration about his plans for Friday.

Patrick Mahomes declared that Taylor Swift's newest album would be playing on Friday at the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility.

"It'll be blaring all through the Chiefs' facility tomorrow," Patrick Mahomes said via the 96.5 The Fan.

Patrick Mahomes also revealed that he would be listening to Taylor Swift's album for the first time just like everyone else and was excited for her new music.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
