"Britany Mahomes shoutout": Fans link Taylor Swift's "cancelled" track from latest album to Patrick Mahomes' wife

Taylor Swift's album &quot;Life of a Showgirl&quot; was released at midnight on Friday and fans were quick to listen to her latest tracks. After listening to the 13 songs fans shared their opinions on social media. Besides deciding their favorite and least favorite songs, they also shared clues as to whom could have been the focus of the songs. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had quite a few mentions in Swift's latest album. Some fans have shared their assumptions about the song, &quot;CANCELLED!&quot; In one of the lines of the song, Swift mentions a friend being cancelled and how it doesn't matter to her. &quot;Good thing I like my friends cancelled, I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal, like my whiskey sour,&quot; the lyrics of &quot;CANCELLED!&quot;. Brittany Mahomes rubbed some people the wrong way last year when she expressed her political views ahead of the 2024 election. &quot;Swifties&quot; flocked to X to share their opinions on the song and the possible connection to Brittany Mahomes. Some fans agreed that Brittany Mahomes was indeed the subject of the song. Others though, weren't so sure. &quot;when have we collectively decided 'CANCELLED!' is about brittany mahomes??? first time im hearing this,&quot;another said.“i like my friends cancelled” what, you mean patrick mahomes trumpie wife??????? one person on X questioned.&quot;who do you guys think cancelled is about? brittany mahomes?&quot; one fan asked. Then there were some fans who questioned whether actress Blake Lively was the subject of the song. Swift and Lively have been friends for a longtime and she recently faced backlash following her lawsuit against former co-star Justin Baldoni. &quot;Brittany Mahomes my looooove. Already arrived delivering a canceled,&quot;proclaimed another fan. &quot;cancelled! is funnier when you remember the only controversial friends she has are the mahomes… like they’re just maga.&quot;-another fan wrote. &quot;cancelled! about blake lively or brittany mahomes hmmmmm,&quot; another fan chimed in. Patrick Mahomes promised to 'blare' Taylor Swift's newest album at Chiefs facilityPatrick Mahomes showed his support for Taylor Swift and her new album &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot; On Thursday he was a guest on 96.5 The Fan radio show. While he of course spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs, he also made a declaration about his plans for Friday. Patrick Mahomes declared that Taylor Swift's newest album would be playing on Friday at the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility. &quot;It'll be blaring all through the Chiefs' facility tomorrow,&quot; Patrick Mahomes said via the 96.5 The Fan.96.5 The Fan @TheFan965LINKPatrick Mahomes expressed his excitement for the new Taylor Swift album coming out tomorrow during his exclusive one on one interview with @cdotharrison LISTEN: https://t.co/y57slyrQj7Patrick Mahomes also revealed that he would be listening to Taylor Swift's album for the first time just like everyone else and was excited for her new music.