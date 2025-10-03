Listing every Travis Kelce lyrical reference on Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" album ft. Wood, The Fate of Ophelia, and more

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's popstar fiancee Taylor Swift has created a buzz either her latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.' The album was released at the stroke of midnight and features 12 songs.

While Swift has drawn inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor and George Michael, she has referenced the Chiefs star in several songs.

We list the every lyrical reference of their relationship on Taylor Swift's new album.

The fate of Ophelia, Track 1

"Swore my loyalty to me, myself and I / Right before you lit my sky up," Swift wrote.

"Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes.”

Opalite, Track 3

In this track, Swift references Kelce's October birthstone.

“But now the sky is opalite / Oh my lord, never met no one like you before,”

Eldest daughter, Track 5

Swift, an eldest daughter, recalled her first encounter with Kelce, a youngest child.

“When you found me I said I was busy / That was a lie,” Swift sings. "When I said I don’t believe in marriage that was a lie / Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter. Every youngest child felt they were raised up in the wild / But now you’re home.”

Wi$h Li$t, Track 8

“I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you,” Swift sings. “I made wishes on all of the stars / Please, God, bring me a best friend / Who I think is hot.”

Wood, Track 9

“It’s you and me forever, dancing in the dark / But for me it’s understood, I ain’t got to knock on wood,” Swift sings. “Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key to open my thighs.

“Girls I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm, to know a hard rock is on the way.”

Honey, Track 11

“But you touch my face / Redefine all of those blues / When you say honey,” Swift sings.

Travic Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift shared message for fans

Taylor Swift has announced her new album in a guest appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in August. In an Instagram post on Friday, Swift shared a message for her fans on Instagram, releasing her 12th album.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," Swift wrote in the caption. "If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain."

Among the 12 songs, the Pro Bowl tight end is fond of 'Opalite,' he revealed on his podcast on Aug. 28.

