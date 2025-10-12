  • home icon
  Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift gets 100% real about loyal friends circle ft. Brittany Mahomes

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 12, 2025 23:33 GMT
Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift gets 100% real about loyal friends circle ft. Brittany Mahomes

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, recently opened up about the loyalty of her closest friends. In an interview on Monday, the pop icon shared how her tight knit inner circle helped keep her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," a secret.

“My friends don’t rat," Swift said, via BBC Radio 2. "All of my friends had heard the music a year ago. They know about my life. They do not snitch. It is phenomenal. I've got a really good circle of friends. It takes a while to get there. Well, thank you. I feel so proud about that."
Among those in Swift's inner circle is Selena Gomez. She celebrated Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on Sept. 27.

Swift was in a video from the wedding day, which was posted by the actress on Instagram on Monday, filming Gomez as she got ready. When she stepped out in her veil, Swift gasped.

“Oh my God,” Swift said.
Also in Swift’s close friend group is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Their friendship started when she dated Travis Kelce in 2023.

During the 2023-2024 NFL season, they were together in VIP suites at Kansas City games. They also showed off a fun handshake at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023, which ended with a playful hip bump that went viral.

Most recently, Taylor Swift attended Brittany’s 30th birthday party in Nashville.

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift received special message from Brittany Mahomes following her engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26. Brittany Mahomes shared a message for the couple on the same day.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Brittany wrote on Instagram.
Swift has hung out with her in the past. She and Kelce went to the U.S. Open men’s final in New York City with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Sept. 8, 2024.

Swift and Kelce were also joined by the Mahomes' at her Eras Tour show in Amsterdam on July 6, 2024.

Kelce shared on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast episode that the European leg of the tour helped inspire Swift’s "The Life of a Showgirl" album. He revealed that she started working on the songs during that time.

