Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift makes bold admission about finding it hard to keep things private about her relationship with Chiefs star TE

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:30 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift (Credits: Getty)

Travis Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, opened up about their relationship and the hardships of keeping things private. The Grammy-winning singer surprised her fans after announcing her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in August. This month, she made a few public appearances to promote her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" and discussed her relationship with the NFL star.

In her appearance on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the pop star candidly opened up about the public interest in her love life.

"I share so much of our relationship with the world that the [proposal] moment that that happened, it’s like, I’ll have it forever and that will always be mine,” Swift said (via Elle.com). “There’s so much that is shared with the world...[because] we’re both very public facing people and both of our career paths involve entertaining people.”
“We’re very kind of relaxed about things in a way, but we also have to—I gotta figure out ways to make sure that I do have things that are just between us. And thankfully, we do have a lot of those things, and that moment in particular is one that’s always just going to be ours," she added.
Taylor Swift had appeared on an episode of Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast in mid-August and shared the details about her new album. Interestingly, the American NFL star proposed to her the same day they shot for their podcast.

However, they shared the news via a joint post in late August. He proposed to her in the secret gardens, that he had built in the backyard of his house.

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s nervousness before proposal

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Taylor Swift opened up about how the day Travis Kelce proposed to her went, and also discussed that the NFL star had distracted her with shooting. She said that he was nervous, which was shocking for her as Kelce is “professionally not a nervous person.”

"I've never seen this dude nervous ever," Swift said (02:50). "Professionally not a nervous person. So he was like, "Do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?"
"I'm like, I'm always going to want to do that. And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible case scenario."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for around two years. She had attended the Super Bowl Championship to support him earlier this year, and they also had a vacation in Europe during the off-season. Ahead of the start of the new season, they got engaged.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
