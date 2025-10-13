"We wanted to remember every moment": Taylor Swift teases exclusive Travis Kelce content as $1.6B star's 'Eras Tour' docuseries drops in 60 days

  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:38 GMT
Taylor Swift teases exclusive Travis Kelce content as $1.6B star's 'Eras Tour' docuseri es drops in 60 days (image credits: getty, instagram/taylorswift)

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, announced her new docuseries, titled "The End of an Era," on Monday. In the teaser, she kissed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in one clip.

Another clip showed Kelce on stage in London in June 2024. He wore a black tux and top hat, carrying Swift off stage during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance.

“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives,” Swift wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @TaylorSwift)
The first two episodes will drop on Dec.12.

Kelce was with Swift, who has a net worth of $1.6 billiion (according to Forbes), during her "Eras Tour" stops in Europe, Singapore and Australia.

One of their sweetest moments happened during the stop in Argentina on Nov. 11, 2023. Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” for Kelce.

"Karma is the guy on the screen” was changed to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” during the performance. Kelce was in the crowd, standing next to Swift's dad. He looked shocked but had a big smile on.

After the show, Swift ran into his arms and kissed him backstage.

The "Eras Tour" is an important aspect in their love story. Kelce went to its Kansas City leg in July 2023. He made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and hoped to give it to her but did not get the chance.

Kelce talked about it on the July 26, 2023 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, saying he was “butthurt” she did not meet anyone.

It prompted Swift to reach out to him, and fast forward to present, the couple is engaged.

Travis Kelce fiancée Taylor Swift attended Chiefs' Week 6 game

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs-Lions game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, marking her first public NFL appearance of the season.

She showed up with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Travis Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna.

After the game, Swift linked up with Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Corum, and his wife, Samantha.

During the Week 2 matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles, the pop superstar entered discreetly through private stadium entrances to support the tight end. Kansas City lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17.

Swift also attended the Chiefs-Ravens game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28, just hours after celebrating Selena Gomez’s wedding in California. Kansas City defeated Baltimore 37-20.

