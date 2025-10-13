Taylor Swift parties with Travis Kelce’s cousin Tanner Corum and his wife Samantha in retro Chiefs black jersey after TE's Week 6 win over Lions

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, was at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as the Chiefs beat the Lions 30-17. After the game, Swift linked up with Kelce's cousin, Tanner Corum, his wife, Samantha Rae Corum, and another acquaintance, Ally Charara, at a local restaurant.Samantha posted pictures on Instagram from the hangout.&quot;My best friends,&quot; Samantha wrote on Monday.In the second photo of the carousel, she raised a toast for Swift. The pop icon was in a Kansas City black jersey, which is part of its “Carbon Black” fashion collection. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelce and Swift attended Tanner and Samantha's wedding on June 6 in Knoxville. The ceremony was held at RiverView Family Farm. Swift wore a floral blue dress, and Kelce had a gingham shirt on with brown pants. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was one of their first family event appearances before getting engaged on Aug. 26.Swift watched Sunday's game from a private suite with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed. She was in the same Chiefs black jersey, which she also wore to the hangout out with Tanner, Samantha and Ally. Additionally, the pop star had her hair in a ponytail and showed off her massive engagement ring.Cameras captured her hugging Ed and chatting with Clark during the game.Sunday's win brought the Chiefs to 3-3, while the Lions dropped to 4-2. Patrick Mahomes had a strong game, completing 22 of 30 passes for 257 yards, throwing three touchdowns and ran one in. He connected with Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown for scores, and Kansas City managed to score in every quarter.The Chiefs’ next game is on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.Travis Kelce’s cousin Tanner Corum's wife hung out with Taylor Swift in 2023Taylor Swift went to Samantha Rae Corum's birthday party in December 2023. She is the wife of Travis Kelce's cousin, Tanner Corum.Samantha shared pictures from the celebration.&quot;This b'day is going to be hard to beat,&quot; Samantha wrote on Instagram on Dec. 12, 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt that time, Swift and Kelce had only been dating for a few months.He first tried to meet the pop icon at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on July 8, 2023. Kelce brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, hoping to give it to her. However, they didn't get a chance to meet then.Swift later reached out, and that moment kicked off their relationship. She showed up at Chiefs games by September 2023 to cheer on the tight end and his team.Kansas City had an 8-5 record on Dec. 12, 2023. The team was coming off a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home when they attended Samantha's party.