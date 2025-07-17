Will Tomorrowland Belgium still take place? Details explored as main stage gets destroyed in fire

Tomorrowland Belgium's main stage caught on fire on Wednesday, July 16. The stage was fully burned, with only the base skeleton remaining.

Tomorrowland is one of the biggest music festivals that takes place every year in Boom, Belgium. It sees over 400,000 people attending to see some of the biggest names in the music industry. This year's edition is set to start on Friday, July 18, and will go on as planned, without the main stage.

On Wednesday, numerous posts came out on X showing the main stage catching on fire.

Tomorrowland issued an update late on Wednesday, stating that DreamVille will open on Thursday. Meanwhile, they are finding solutions for the main event, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Their statement read:

"Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. "

"We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible."

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but there have been no reported injuries from the incident. The festival also has a second weekend from July 24 to 27.

Tomorrowland spokesperson and local firefighters issue update on the fire at the main stage

Fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage days before festival in Belgium (Image Source: Getty)

The fire ripped the main stage to its bare bones, and it is unlikely that it will be restored back to its full potential by Friday. However, the festival is expected to continue without the main stage.

The festival's spokesperson, Debby Wilmsen, said in a press conference (h/t The Rolling Stone):

“Years of love and passion have gone into building that stage. Those teams are devastated. Tomorrow, 38,000 festival-goers will arrive, we’re really looking forward to that, and we’re going to give them a warm welcome. We’re going to make it a wonderful festival.”

“The intention is for the festival to go ahead," she added. "But we can’t do magic, so it will be without the main stage. Our production team will now do everything they can to make it truly special.”

Some reports suggest that the fire started due to something going wrong while the testing of the fireworks cannons on the mainstage. A local firefighter, François van den Eynde, who was part of the team at the location, told the media:

“Despite all our resources, it was impossible to stop something like that. We tried to extinguish the fire, but as soon as you realize you’re not succeeding, you have to limit the damage to the rest of the festival site. That’s what we did. Everything is under control.”

Tomorrowland 2025 is set to play host to some of the biggest names in the industry, such as David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, Deadmau5, and Eric Prydz.

