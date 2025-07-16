"Why Ak get caught in the crossfire" — Netizens react to DJ Akademiks revealing SZA has blocked him on X amid online feud with Nicki Minaj 

On July 15, 2025, DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot showing that SZA had blocked him amid her online feud with Nicki Minaj. Akademiks' tweet came shortly after an exchange between Nicki and SZA on X, which began after the former criticized Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence Henderson, also known as Punch.

Akademiks posted a screenshot of SZA's profile, displaying a message about him being blocked, with a one-word response: "LOL."

(Image via X/@Akademiks)

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on what went down between SZA and DJ Akademiks amid the former's ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj.

"Why Ak get caught in the crossfire lmao," tweeted one X user.

"Why you get blocked??? Lmao," commented a netizen.

"this the one time i feel like you ain’t do anything wrong," said another netizen.

"Legendary Ak rant incoming 😭😭," wrote a user.

However, some internet users called out Akademiks for intervening in Nicki and SZA's feud:

"Let women be women bro you had yo fun wit drake and Kendrick dont get in this," said an X user.

"you should have stayed off their beef 🤣," wrote another user.

"I don’t see what the LOL is about.. Pretty successful women blocking you.. Seems on par," commented a netizen.

DJ Akademiks upholds support for Nicki Minaj shortly after getting blocked by SZA amid ongoing feud

Shortly after Nicki Minaj took a dig at TDE's Punch, dubbing him "Minus 30 million," instead of taking his name, SZA took to X on July 15, 2025, tweeting:

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

While SZA didn't name Nicki in her tweet, this triggered a back-and-forth between the female rappers, with Nicki Minaj taking a dig at SZA, saying she sounded like a "fkng dead dog."

In another tweet, SZA clarified that she did not care about what Nicki was saying about TDE's Punch. However, Nicki's reply to her was rather blunt, stating:

“Shutup ugly. I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking s*it or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. H*e.”

(Image via X/@NICKIMINAJ, @sza)

Nicki Minaj then posted multiple tweets targeting SZA's looks and career. Following Nicki and SZA's online feud, DJ Akademiks showed support toward the former with back-to-back tweets.

In a tweet dated July 15, 2025, DJ Akademiks wrote:

"Nicki on bad timing recently. She ain’t lying either …..everybody just too scared to say the sh*t she saying trust."

The internet personality followed it up with another tweet, stating:

"Im on vacation imma mind my business for now… but tbh… im side eyeing everyone who critical of Nicki Minaj recently…. She only been exposing the demons of this industry. If u against her u probably sold ur soul!"

DJ Akademiks' tweet supporting Nicki (Image via X/@Akademiks)

Interestingly, DJ Akademiks wasn't always particularly on Nicki's side before the latest feud came to light. During an August 2024 livestream, Nicki Minaj talked about "ugly boy 1" and "ugly boy 2," stating that they worked with "ugly girls."

Netizens were quick to speculate that the Anaconda rapper was referring to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR working with Ice Spice and Latto. On August 12, 2024, DJ Akademiks addressed the speculations on his livestream and criticized Nicki Minaj, stating:

"Yo, Nicki is f***ing petty, bro. I can't believe that Nicki really treats the music industry like it's high school. People are making money, man, people are making millions of dollars."

He continued:

"You're making millions of dollars. People are gonna collab with who they want. None of the beef that y'all have is that serious because, otherwise, you'd be pulling up on these b***hes."

Nicki's feud with SZA comes days after she went on an X rant against Jay-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, and Megan Thee Stallion.

