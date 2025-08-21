"Wish I could've been there": Fans react as Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma perform together at the ‘Sincerely,’ LA concert

Kali Uchis’s The Sincerely, Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 20, 2025, became a headline-making event after the singer brought out Peso Pluma for a surprise performance. The performance took place during the first of three sold-out shows at the Kia Forum, as part of a North American arena tour in support of Uchis' 2025 album Sincerely.

The tour was initially introduced on August 14 in Portland, and multiple other dates across major cities have already been scheduled, with Los Angeles designated as one of the tour highlights.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Kali Uchis brought out Peso Pluma at the ‘Sincerely,’ tour in LA.

The unexpected guest performance generated an instantaneous online reaction, as fans expressed excitement and envy in equal measure. An X user mentioned:

“Great performance, wish I could’ve been there.”

𝒜𝓎𝑜𝓉𝑜𝓂𝒾𝓁𝑜𝓌𝑜 👨🏽‍💻🦦 @Ayotomilow0 @PopCrave Kali Uchis really out here bridging cultures and showing Peso Pluma that global stage energy 🌎🔥.

Shrutika Gawade @ShruGawade @PopCrave LA got blessed with a surprise collab moment 🔥

Others noted the atmosphere inside the arena, writing:

Capitán @SirTopiano @PopCrave The crowd goes crazy when two worlds collide like that.

Ravaillac @0xRavaillac @PopCrave i bet the crowd went wild. unexpected collabs are the best part of live shows.

The Kia Forum concert marked the first of three sold-out Los Angeles shows on Uchis’s The Sincerely, Tour.

“Igual que un Ángel”: The track behind the surprise performance

The song they performed during the surprise performance, Igual que un Angel, was released on January 12, 2024, as part of the fourth studio album by Kali Uchis titled Orquideas. The song features Peso Pluma and rapidly became known as a unification of two artists.

Known primarily for corridos tumbados, his feature on the track demonstrated his ability to adapt to other genres beyond regional Mexican music. By performing the song at the Kia Forum on August 20, 2025, fans got the first opportunity to experience it live.

Kali Uchis officially launches The Sincerely, tour

On May 13, 2025, Kali Uchis officially announced the "Sincerely, Tour" just after the release of her fifth album, The Sincerely, on May 9, 2025. On May 13, 2025, The Sincerely, Tour was officially announced by Kali Uchis, just after the release of her fifth album, The Sincerely, on May 9, 2025.

Peso Pluma @PesoPlumaData Peso Pluma y Kali Uchis vía Instagram.

The tour is her first headlining arena tour and is promoted by Live Nation, with retro-soul band Thee Sacred Souls as the supporting act on all dates. It began its run on August 14, 2025, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will total around 29 shows across North America, concluding on September 28 in Inglewood, California.

After high demand for tickets, Los Angeles was ultimately awarded three performances at the Kia Forum, in Los Angeles were scheduled on August 20, 21, and 22, all of which quickly sold out.

The North American itinerary includes a list of major cities, including Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, New York City (Madison Square Garden), Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver.

Sincerely, the album by Uchis, which inspired the tour, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 62,000 equivalent album units in week one, of which 38,000 were pure sales, and 24,000 were streaming units.

Each concert will feature a mix of songs from the new album, including current singles like Sunshine & Rain…, ILYSMIH, and All I Can Say, along with fan-favorites from the previous albums.

Having completed Los Angeles, Kali Uchis will be continuing The Sincerely, tour with performances in Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. as part of the larger North American tour, which runs from August 14 through September 28, 2025.

