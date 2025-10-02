“Wouldn’t be shocked if it was Kanye”: Netizens react as Kim Kardashian claims a close acquaintance tried to kill her in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer

In the trailer for Season 7 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is heard saying that someone put out a hit on her. In the trailer, she and her family members are seen stressed, with police arriving at their house, before it eventually appears to be sorted out.
The trailer for season 7 of The Kardashians dropped on Wednesday, October 1. In one part of the trailer, Kim Kardashian says that she received a "call from investigators", who told her that "someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."
In another clip, Kim is sitting in front of a laptop before she appears to get overwhelmed and puts her head down. Kendall Jenner says in a voiceover, "everybody's kind of on edge." Meanwhile, a police car visits a home, as Kim says in the voiceover:
"I am terrified out of my mind."
In another clip, though, the issue appears to have been solved, as the Skims founder says:
"I'm happy it's over."
Season 7 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on October 23.
Season 7 of The Kardashians features Kim Kardashian's trial story for 2016 robbery
In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel in Paris during the Paris Fashion Week. She said that a few men entered her room, tied her up, and locked her in the bathroom. They then robbed all her jewelry and other valuable items worth millions.
On May 13, 2025, Kim Kardashian arrived at the Palais de Justice in Paris to testify in the trial for the case. The police have arrested 10 people, who are either suspected of having committed the crime or of being accomplices.
Meanwhile, Season 7 of The Kardashians will also feature scenes from Kim's visit to the court and other things surrounding the trial. The aftermath of the robbery also featured on Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kim recalled the incident and said (h/t People):
"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money. They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."
"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision/ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f**ked. There's no way out."
As per reports, valuables worth over $9 million were robbed.
