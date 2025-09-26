PICTURES: Serena Williams turns up the glamor with close friends Khloe & Kim Kardashian as trio reunite a day after Nike × SKIMS collab revelation

Serena Williams recently celebrated with longtime friends Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian the night before the official launch date of the new activewear line made in collaboration between Nike and Kim's SKIMS. The trio gathered in New York City to celebrate the launch.On Thursday, on the occasion of the debut of the Nike x SKIMS collaboration, Williams shared photos from the evening, posing on the same table with Kim and Khloe at the party in NYC.“Back with my girls for one epic night! Over 20 years of friendship and we still laugh like no one else is in the room. Congratulations on your NikeSkims success!” Williams wrote in the caption.In the photos, Serena was in an animal-print dress paired with a black blazer, while Kim and Khloé opted for matching dark-toned Skims-inspired looks, complete with fitted bodysuits and chic headwear. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim, Khloé, and their mother Kris Jenner also appeared at a pop-up presentation at the New York Public Library. They were dressed in coordinated black athleticwear from the collection.&quot;Skims is very body-oriented -- we do swimwear, loungewear, shapewear -- so our next evolution was that we really wanted to do activewear,&quot; Kim said (via Vogue). &quot;Our dream was to work with Nike: Their legacy, innovation, and athlete insights -- it was the perfect thing to mix with Skims, and our dedication to the female form.&quot;Serena Williams is not just the guest at this launch. She's actually the face of the inaugural NikeSKIMS campaign.Serena Williams featured in NikeSKIMS campaign titled &quot;Bodies at Work&quot;Earlier this week, Nike x SKIMS released a teaser of their new collection titled &quot;Bodies at Work,&quot; featuring Serena Williams, Sha'Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and Chloe Kim, among 50 other athletes.&quot;Built from Nike’s unparalleled relationship with athletes and SKIMS’ solutions-first approach, NikeSKIMS delivers what no other brand can: a new aesthetic and system of dress, obsessively crafted for the body, from the studio to the gym and beyond,&quot; the release said.Williams promoted the collection on social media, posting photos of herself and writing:&quot;I feel unstoppable when I’m training in NikeSKIMS. NikeSKIMS arrives September 26th.&quot;The first collection of the new activewear line will drop tomorrow, September 26th. It will be available on Nike.com, SKIMS.com and select retail locations. The collection will be available for all sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. The price point will be between $38 and $148.