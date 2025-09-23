WATCH: Serena Williams collaborates with close friend Kim Kardashian, flexes her muscles in commercial for reality TV star's brand

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:36 GMT
Serena Williams' fitness was on full display in her latest appearance on NikeSKIMS campaign. The collaboration is the result of a partnership between Williams' close friend Kim Kardashian and Nike to launch a brand-new activewear line called NikeSKIMS.

The new campaign titled "Bodies at Work," directed by Janicza Bravo, features Williams among over 50 female athletes, including Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, and others.

"Built from Nike’s unparalleled relationship with athletes and SKIMS’ solutions-first approach, NikeSKIMS delivers what no other brand can: a new aesthetic and system of dress, obsessively crafted for the body, from the studio to the gym and beyond," the release said.
The video, which was shared by Pop Crave, shows the 23-time Grand Slam champion using battle ropes. Kardashian herself appears to be jumping rope.

The first collection of the NikeSKIMS collaboration will drop on September 26, 2025, via Nike.com, SKIMS.com, and select retail locations.

Serena Williams, Sha'Carri Richardson shared their thoughts on Kim Kardashian X Nike's NikeSKIMS collection

The NikeSKIMS collection contains 58 silhouettes across seven curated collections. This will reportedly offer over 10,000 possible mix-and-match combinations, according to Nike.

According to Vogue, Matte (mid-compression), Shine (stretchy, subtle sheen), Airy (breathable mesh), in addition to seasonal lines like Vintage Seamless, Matte Tricot, Weightless Layers and Shiny Nylon are some of the key collections.

Serena Williams finds the collection "like butter on your skin." She said that she "feels unstoppable when I’m training in it."

Track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson also shared her thoughts after wearing the collection. She said:

"Wearing NikeSKIMS makes me feel confident and unrestricted. I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard.”

In an interview with Vogue, Williams' close friend Kim Kardashian said that a partnership between SKIMS and Nike "just made sense."

"Skims is very body-oriented -- we do swimwear, loungewear, shapewear -- so our next evolution was that we really wanted to do activewear," she said. "Our dream was to work with Nike: Their legacy, innovation, and athlete insights -- it was the perfect thing to mix with Skims, and our dedication to the female form."

The sizes in the collection range from XXS to 4X, so that people of all sizes can buy it. Depending on the outfit, the pricing starts from $38 to $148.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Edited by Krutik Jain
