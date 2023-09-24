"Literally not how you hold a racquet" - Serena Williams reacts to Kim Kardashian's tennis-themed photoshoot

Serena Williams hilariously offered to give her longtime friend Kim Kardashian tennis lessons, following a lighthearted critique of the reality television star's technique.

Williams and Kim Kardashian have been friends for over 15 years, going back to Kardashian's days as a closet organizer, a role she also fulfilled for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. In July 2023, the pair reunited at a Leagues Cup match in Florida to witness Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami.

Kim Kardashian recently took to social media and shared pictures from her tennis-themed photoshoot. The American posed on a tennis court in a pink Chanel bikini adorned with the brand's signature interlocking Cs logo, complemented by a matching handbag and robe. In some of the shots, she even demonstrated her tennis skills, showing off her serve technique and racquet grip.

"🎾🩷," she captioned her Instagram post.

Commenting under the post, Serena Williams playfully poked fun at Kim Kardashian's racquet grip and humorously suggested that she might need to offer Kardashian tennis lessons to correct her technique.

"Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol," Williams commented.

Williams' comment on Kim Kardashian's post

"Serena Williams is the girl you can call and say anything to" - Kim Kardashian

Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian at Inter Miami's match

In an interview with Vogue in 2017, Kim Kardashian opened up about her close friendship with Serena Williams, praising the 23-time Grand Slam champion as a non-judgmental and reliable confidante.

"Serena’s the girl you can call and say anything to. She’ll never judge you, and she’s never too busy for you. Oh, and she can keep any secret," Kardashian said.

Kardashian shared that the former World No. 1 has a "silly side" to her personality, which she wishes more people could see. She also mentioned Williams' love for karaoke.

"I wish people could see her silly side...She is obsessed with karaoke, which personally is my biggest fear in life," she added

Kim Kardashian attended Serena Williams' star-studded wedding to Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. In an interview with Vogue at the wedding, Kardashian expressed her happiness at Williams finding love with Ohanian.

"I've known Serena for so long and am so happy she's found her prince. From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like ... she's been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see. You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy," she said.

