In pictures: Serena Williams dazzles at the 2022 Oscars as King Richard wins, catches up with Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner at the after-party

Serena Williams made a stunning appearance at the 2022 Oscars, where her father's biopic, King Richard, was nominated in six categories, including Best Picture. Will Smith eventually went home with the golden statuette as Best Actor for his fine portrayal of Richard Williams in the film.

The tennis great stole the spotlight in an ethereal burgundy slit-gown from Italian fashion house Gucci. She complimented the look with a sleek bob cut and black sheer gloves. Williams was accompanied to the star-studded evening by her sister Venus and husband Alexis Ohanian.

While Ohanian looked debonair in a black tuxedo, Venus Williams dazzled in an elegant white gown from Elie Saab.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who served as the executive producer of King Richard, was announced as one of the presenters for the evening alongside sister Venus Williams. The pair introduced famed singer Beyonce, who performed a rendition of her track "Be Alive," which features in the film.

Later that evening, the 40-year-old had a quick change of outfits for the Oscars after-party hosted by American fashion magazine Vanity Fair. She stunned the glamorous soiree in a strapless silver minidress from French brand Versace.

Serena Williams was also seen sharing a light moment with popular models Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"I am so grateful to the Academy for making this an unforgettable night"- Serena Williams

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share her thoughts after King Richard's memorable win at the 2022 Oscars. She described the experience as "surreal" before expressing her gratitude to the Motion Picture Academy for honoring her family's story. Williams further thanked Will Smith for essaying the role of her father on the big screen.

"This night has been surreal," the former World No. 1 wrote on Instagram. "And to spend it sitting next to my sisters meant more than anything. I am so grateful to @theacademy for making this an unforgettable night, and to @willsmith for bringing this story to the big screen and honoring my family. This will always be a night to remember."

Shortly after the announcement of the Oscar nominations for King Richard, Williams spoke to CNN about what the film meant to her and her family. She explained how important it was for her to celebrate her father's impact on her life and to share his story with the world.

"We didn't really think about the impact it [King Richard] could have," Williams disclosed. "Still I feel that I'm going to wake up from a dream, because it's amazing. It was important for us to tell the truth and the protection that my dad had around myself and my sister and our family together... it was my dad. It was my mom, it was our family."

