Serena Williams poses with Kim Kardashian after being presented "Fashion Icon" award by her

Serena Williams recently posed alongside her friend Kim Kardashian at the 2023 CFDA Awards, where she received the prestigious 'Fashion Icon' Award. The two celebrities stunned in their glamorous black outfits, showing off their style and friendship.

The CFDA Awards are held annually by the Council of Fashion Designers of America to honor the best in the industry. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on fashion through their personal style and influence.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion became the first athlete to win the Fashion Icon Award, following previous winners like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, and Beyonce.

Williams wore a custom-made black sequin dress by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne. The gown showcased a charming sweetheart neckline, gathered fabric encircling the skirt, and an extended train.

Adding a striking element to her ensemble were the billowy puff sleeves crafted from a glossy black material, adorned with sparkling crystal embellishments. Her outfit was complemented with pieces from David Yurman, featuring the exquisite "Fleur de Mer" pave diamond with pearl and cable drop earrings.

"My night out with @cfda continued…" Williams wrote on her Instagram.

Kardashian, who presented the award to Williams, also opted for a black ensemble from the clothing brand 'Chrome Hearts'. The reality star and entrepreneur wore a shimmery halter-neck gown that hugged her curves and had a slit on the side. She completed her look with a messy bun and nude lips. The two friends posed together for the cameras.

Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards via Getty Images

The 2023 edition was held on Monday, November 6, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and featured a star-studded guest list, including Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

Serena Williams teases Kim Kardashian’s tennis skills and offers lessons to improve her technique

Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian at Inter Miami's match

Serena Williams jokingly proposed teaching her good friend Kim Kardashian how to play tennis after making a playful jab at the reality TV star's playing style.

Kardashian took to her social platforms to post images from her tennis-inspired photo session recently. The photo shoot featured her on a tennis court, striking poses in a pink Chanel bikini, a coordinating purse, and a matching robe. She even showcased some tennis moves, displaying her serving stance and how she holds a racquet.

Serena Williams responded to Kardashian's post with a teasing remark about her friend's grip on the racquet. She lightheartedly insinuated that she should give Kardashian tennis lessons to polish her form.

"Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol," Williams commented.

Williams' comment on Kim Kardashian's post

In July 2023, they were spotted together at a Leagues Cup event in Florida, where they saw soccer icon Lionel Messi make his first appearance for Inter Miami.

