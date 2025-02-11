"Ye the life coach now?" — Internet reacts to Kodak Black responding to Kanye West in latest video

Netizens have recently reacted to Florida rapper Kodak Black (born Dieuson Octave) responding to Kanye West in a latest video posted on social media. The reply came a day after Kanye West (known professionally as Ye) expressed interest in helping him following videos of Kodak eating chicken in the middle of the street that went viral on X.

Kodak Black began his response to Ye by claiming that he missed the entire Super Bowl LIX. Thereafter, he pointed to a woman, claiming that she "is pretty."

Several parts of the video were seemingly indecipherable because of the poor audio quality and interferences caused by elements like the wind.

"Kanye is a real one. You know why he's a real one?... Coz he know he ain't gay" he said before rambling on for another minute.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Netizens have responded to Kodak Black's latest video, with many complaining that his response was hard to understand. Some popular reactions on X are as follows:

"Ye the life coach now?" a user wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Bro sobered up and realized he missed the entire Super Bowl," noted another.

"Look what given attention do to a person he literally stand up again and he seems super happy how a friend of him cared about him & his health. If you know anyone who suffers from any kind of addiction or depression, don't let him suffer alone," commented a user on X.

Many users on X seemingly had a hard time trying to understand what Kodak Black was saying in the video.

"Bro, someone needs to properly translate what he said, my goodness," a user commented.

"I'm not gonna lie after 30 seconds of not understanding a thing he said. I zoned out," noted another.

"I don't speak Yak...I know he said something about Diddy and Ye but uh...yeah...," quipped another user on X.

Some other reactions on X read:

"Is it weird I actually understand him he basically said. I clean up nice. I do what I want. Kanye a real one. The feds after ye. New Kanye and Kodak otw," a netizen commented.

"The rap James Brown. Never understand a dam thing he saying, just be rolling with it. All jokes aside, bro we don’t wanna see a Whitney type movie about you so get off that track why you still can. Not a good ending to that movie," opined another.

"Idk how sum yall be understanding him even even he rap yall be like that’s hard and bars but I can’t understand a word he saying half the time but he be flowing," revealed one person on X.

"I f*cking love this man so incredibly much as an artist lmfao he is standing there casually holding his f*cking gun like a god damn sim 😭😭😭 Kodak will forever be the greatest rapper," claimed another user.

"Dude stop taking them drugs and live a better life, you’re are bless to be famous do better with it," inferred another person.

Read More: "Somebody get him off the drugs" — Fans react to Kodak Black getting candid about the “substance” he pours into his music

Kanye West says he will help Kodak Black after Florida rapper is seen eating chicken sitting on the road in viral video

Kanye West - Source: Getty

Kodak Black recently made headlines when a viral video of the Florida rapper eating chicken in the middle of the street went viral on X. Shared by X user @scubaryan_, the video showed Kodak Black eating chicken from a takeout container with cars passing around him.

Two men were also seen filming the seemingly disoriented rapper in the video which has amassed over 19 million views on X at the time of writing.

Expand Tweet

Kanye West, who has recently been trending after his controversial tweets, replied to the video. The Famous rapper added that he would go to Miami to help his "brother Kodak Black."

"I’M COMING TO MIAMI RIGHT NOW IM GOING TO GO GET MY BROTHER NOW LETS PRAY FOR HIM," Kanye West posted on X.

In another tweet, Ye explained that Kodak Black was wearing a Donda necklace. Donda is West's tenth studio album, named after his late mother.

"He's actually wearing this Donda chain and, it's not just cause he's wearing a chain but it's like, how he's sitting here wearing this chain unless something saying to go and get my brother, and I thought about it before, I was like, "Man I should go down to Miami. Maybe I could be the person that could make a difference"," he tweeted.

While initial tweets by West suggested that Kodak Black was in Miami, the 47-year-old rapper later corrected it, claiming that Kodak was in Atlanta, not Miami.

He also implored people to allow him to help Kodak Black after writing that he was flying to Atlanta immediately.

"Okay so I thought Kodak was in Miami. I see he's in Atlanta. So I'm going to fly down to Atlanta right now and do something. So anybody that's already in Atlanta that knows him, I know I said f**k rappers and all that, but right now, I need y'all, man to like really go and do something," he wrote.

He added:

"Like, I know y'all think I'm crashing out and s**t but you see me talking, I'm expressing myself, I'm cathartic and s**t. And look man, please don't, I know I said a lot of s**t man, just let me go down there and help this man out."

Kanye West and Kodak Black have collaborated several times in the past. Their latest work is the Vultures 2 track, Field Trip, featuring Playboi Carti and Don Toliver.

The Florida rapper also featured in West and Ty Dolla $ign's track, Drunk. The song also included Peso Pluma and was included in Vultures 2's Digital Deluxe version.

Read More: “He just wanted the super bowl attention”- Internet reacts as Kanye West deactivates X account following his anti-semitic rant

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback