"You'd have called it culture appropriation": Internet reacts to Chloe Bailey and MOLIY's remix of 'The Greatest Bend Over'

Chloe Bailey and MOLIY joined Yung Bredda to make the remix of Bredda's The Greatest Bend Over. The new version of the popular 2024 song made it to streaming platforms on Friday, August 15, 2025. The remix version arrived with a music video as well, which has gained more than 110K views on YouTube.The recent release has further garnered a massive number of reactions online. The internet seemed to have divided opinions on the remix version of the song. While many complimented Chloe Bailey's verses, others had a different perspective towards the track.Bailey too shared a teaser of the latest rap on X. Reacting to the latest release of the remix version, one X user said:J’na 🫦 @j_nababyLINKLol. You’d have called it culture appropriationSome X users did not seem enthusiastic about the new version.John Smith 🇺🇲 @JohnSmithNew2LINKSo much Auto-Tune on this it sounds like a computer is singing 🫩CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT @ProvokatovLINKThis is like a really bad Tyla impersonation.Tierro Groves @iamtierroLINKSheeeeshh still baddddThe social media platform had many positive comments as well.Kaeya @KaeyaIceeLINKI love how she’s not chasing trendsDj ToxiQ @djtoxiq_LINKGurllll u bodied Song and video I’m in love 😍KHEPERÁ @DeLadyKheperaLINKFirst on my feed when I open the app. Yes ma’am, Miss Bailey 💋Chloe spoke about the song while talking to Billboard. She said,&quot;I always loved this song, and I would sing it all the time. When I got asked to feature on it, I was excited because I already had a love for it.&quot;This new version of the 2024 track was released after Bailey dropped her last album, Trouble in Paradise, in August last year. Some of the tracks on the studio album include FYS, Boy Bye, Redemption, Nice Girls Finish Last, and Strawberry Lemonade, to name a few.Chloe Bailey recently spoke about the 2025 movie SinnersLast month, Chloe Bailey took to TikTok and spoke to her audience and fans about the 2025 movie Sinners, released earlier this year. She also recalled some experiences that she had in the music industry while talking about Sinners.Comparing both the factors, Chloe first said that the movie reminded her of how the music industry functioned, according to her. She then stated:&quot;Can I be honest? After Sinners, I cried. It just reminds you so much of the industry, right? And it’s like, you can have a gift like he [Sammie] did with his guitar […] in order to be successful, the vampires were telling him to sell out so that he could live forever and his music could live forever.&quot;Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' &quot;The Fire Inside&quot; (Image via Getty)The singer then continued that she felt that in certain situations, it didn't matter how hard someone worked; they would never achieve things that they needed to. She then stated,&quot;No matter how hard you work, how good of a person you are, no matter how talented you are, sometimes that’s not enough to get you places that you need to be.&quot;According to reports by Billboard, her fans then went about consoling the singer and also praising her accomplishments in the music industry.While Chloe Bailey's remix version of The Greatest Bend Over has just been released, it has been about eight months since the original track by Yung Bredda was dropped on streaming platforms. Bredda's song has amassed more than 17 million views as well as over 100,000 likes on YouTube as of writing.Fans seemed to have loved the original song as much as they liked Chloe Bailey's remix version.