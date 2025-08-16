  • home icon
  • Music
  • "You'd have called it culture appropriation": Internet reacts to Chloe Bailey and MOLIY's remix of 'The Greatest Bend Over'

"You'd have called it culture appropriation": Internet reacts to Chloe Bailey and MOLIY's remix of 'The Greatest Bend Over'

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Aug 16, 2025 12:12 GMT
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Chloe Bailey and MOLIY joined Yung Bredda to make the remix of Bredda's The Greatest Bend Over. The new version of the popular 2024 song made it to streaming platforms on Friday, August 15, 2025. The remix version arrived with a music video as well, which has gained more than 110K views on YouTube.

Ad

The recent release has further garnered a massive number of reactions online. The internet seemed to have divided opinions on the remix version of the song. While many complimented Chloe Bailey's verses, others had a different perspective towards the track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bailey too shared a teaser of the latest rap on X. Reacting to the latest release of the remix version, one X user said:

Ad

Some X users did not seem enthusiastic about the new version.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The social media platform had many positive comments as well.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Chloe spoke about the song while talking to Billboard. She said,

"I always loved this song, and I would sing it all the time. When I got asked to feature on it, I was excited because I already had a love for it."

This new version of the 2024 track was released after Bailey dropped her last album, Trouble in Paradise, in August last year. Some of the tracks on the studio album include FYS, Boy Bye, Redemption, Nice Girls Finish Last, and Strawberry Lemonade, to name a few.

Ad

Chloe Bailey recently spoke about the 2025 movie Sinners

Last month, Chloe Bailey took to TikTok and spoke to her audience and fans about the 2025 movie Sinners, released earlier this year. She also recalled some experiences that she had in the music industry while talking about Sinners.

Comparing both the factors, Chloe first said that the movie reminded her of how the music industry functioned, according to her. She then stated:

Ad
"Can I be honest? After Sinners, I cried. It just reminds you so much of the industry, right? And it’s like, you can have a gift like he [Sammie] did with his guitar […] in order to be successful, the vampires were telling him to sell out so that he could live forever and his music could live forever."
Ad
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios&#039; &quot;The Fire Inside&quot; (Image via Getty)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Fire Inside" (Image via Getty)

The singer then continued that she felt that in certain situations, it didn't matter how hard someone worked; they would never achieve things that they needed to. She then stated,

Ad
"No matter how hard you work, how good of a person you are, no matter how talented you are, sometimes that’s not enough to get you places that you need to be."

According to reports by Billboard, her fans then went about consoling the singer and also praising her accomplishments in the music industry.

While Chloe Bailey's remix version of The Greatest Bend Over has just been released, it has been about eight months since the original track by Yung Bredda was dropped on streaming platforms. Bredda's song has amassed more than 17 million views as well as over 100,000 likes on YouTube as of writing.

Fans seemed to have loved the original song as much as they liked Chloe Bailey's remix version.

About the author
Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.

Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.

Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications