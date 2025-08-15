"Not even her song PinkPantheress carried"- Internet reacts after Ice Spice's Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 becomes her first song to hit 1B+ Spotify streams

Ice Spice's 2023 song Boys A Liar Pt. 2, which also featured PinkPantheress, has reportedly become Spice's first track to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. For the unversed, this song was the remix of Boy's a Liar, a song by PinkPantheress. The song was initially released as a single and later included in the British singer's debut EP, Take Me Home, which dropped in December 2022.According to reports by Rolling Stone, the British singer didn't make tweaks in the music used in the new song. In the track, Spice rapped,&quot;Duckin’ my sh*t, cause he know what I’m on/But when he hit me I’m not gonna respond/But I don’t sleep enough without you/And I can’t eat enough without you.&quot;The news about the track apparently garnering more than a billion streams on Spotify attracted reactions from netizens all across social media platforms like X. Reacting to the same, one X user tweeted:໊ @theediorbardiLINKThat’s not even her song PinkPantheress carriedFans continued to discuss the song's reported achievement.Tony @0x_tony_LINKWhy is she having so many streams I thought we all agreed she doesn't know how to singtate! @Tatex0x0LINKPinkpantheress was the creator of the song and she doesn’t get recognition?!Meanwhile, a lot of netizens praised Ice Spice for her work in the song.SLIMNAZI @SlimNaziLINKIce Spice is a good talentアメン @ssinr_LINKice spice hitting a billion streams is wild she really blew up so fast idk this track was everywhereRamesh Bais @RameshBais12LINKLet’s gooo, Ice Spice hitting 1 BILLION streams with Boy’s a Liar Pt.2 is a certified pop culture momentWhile many netizens seemingly liked the 2023 song, others had a different point of view when it came to the latest news about the song hitting over a billion streams on the platform. The song had previously made it to a number of charts in several countries, including New Zealand, Norway, etc.What did PinkPantheress say about choosing Ice Spice to do the remix of Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 In February 2023, PinkPantheress sat for an interview with NME. During the conversation, the singer shed more light on the making of the popular track. PinkPantheress further recalled the moment when they decided that they would want to consider Ice Spice for the remix of the 2023 song. The British singer said,&quot;I saw that [Ice Spice] followed me because I was on Instagram, and I never go on Instagram. I thought it was cool because I didn’t think she even knew who I was. I popped in [the DMs] and said, 'Whenever you're in the UK, I'd love to meet.'&quot;PinkPantheress further claimed that Ice Spice told her that she was a big fan. The singer also claimed that apart from the music, Spice seemed to have a cool personality. In the interview, PinkPantheress further revealed that she wasn't someone who was very fond of doing remixes.However, she made an exception for Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 and believed that Spice could do justice to the original song. She further believed that many singers found it difficult to work with the beats she chose, but Ice Spice reportedly seemed adept with them. PinkPatheress additionally mentioned,&quot;Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique, and the beats she chooses are different.&quot;Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)According to reports by Variety, Jesse Gassongo-Alexander revealed that when they were first asked to do a remix of the song, the entire team was a little skeptical about the idea. Jesse added that Spice had sent over her verses just three days after PinkPantheress sent her a message on Instagram.Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 currently has more than 260 million views and over 2 million likes on YouTube.