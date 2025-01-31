"You sure that’s not her?! Looks too real!" — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga’s new wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds London recently unveiled their latest Lady Gaga wax model, available for public viewing from February 3, 2025, as per Billboard on January 29. The wax figure was modeled on the singer's 2022 Grammy red carpet look, complete with the black & white Armani Privé gown, chunky necklace, and earrings.

The figure, seen blowing a flying kiss, will reportedly be featured in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone, along with wax replicas of other celebrities like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Priyanka Chopra, and Harry Styles, among others.

Lady Gaga's latest wax figure left fans in awe, with many seemingly surprised at the model's realistic look. One netizen posted on X:

"You sure that’s not her?! Looks too real!"

Many agreed with the sentiment, claiming the singer always had the most realistic wax models.

"The way she always has the most spot on wax figures… they love her," one user tweeted.

"It's amazing how lifelike it is—almost feels like Gaga herself might step right out of the display," a netizen commented.

"I thought it was just a picture of her until I saw the hand," another user wrote.

Others praised the artists who created the model, with one user calling it their best work.

"Oh, this looks amazing. I can't tell the difference they did an amazing job," one person posted.

"Oh this has to be the best they ever done," another person added.

"Do Madame Tussauds creatives get enough credit? Their artists are absolutely phenomenal, and it hurts to think they made this," someone else commented.

"So this is not the real thing? Wow they stepped their game up!" another user exclaimed.

"We wanted to create a show-stopping look"- Madame Tussauds on Lady Gaga's latest wax model

According to Billboard, Steve Blackburn, the general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said the museum wanted to reimagine Lady Gaga in a way different from her previous wax models, which were first launched in 2010.

He added that the team wanted to create a "show-stopping look" for the Paparazzi singer, to "reflect her iconic status and flair for reinvention." In a press release following the unveiling of the new wax model, Blackburn said:

“Lady Gaga has owned the spotlight for decades across music, fashion and most recently, film, so we wanted to create a show-stopping look to reflect her iconic status and flair for reinvention. Inspired by her ability to reimagine herself, we reimagined this brand-new figure fifteen years after we launched her first."

Blackburn continued that the figurine would be part of the Awards Party zone, where Gaga's fans, dubbed "Little Monsters," can take pictures with the lifelike model of the singer.

Madame Tussauds first launched eight Lady Gaga wax models in 2010, with each figure representing a different iteration of the singer's most iconic looks. This marked Madame Tussauds' largest wax model launch to date.

“As one of the biggest and most unique talents in the world, Lady Gaga is the perfect subject for the biggest and most ambitious figure launch in our history. We have selected eight very distinct Lady Gaga styles, working with her favorite designers to ensure the looks are spot on," said a Madame Tussauds spokesperson at the time.

According to Billboard in December 2010, the models were placed at wax museums in London, Las Vegas, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hollywood, and Hong Kong.

In other news, Lady Gaga has been nominated for two Grammys (Song of The Year and Pop Duo/Group Performance) for her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, titled Die With a Smile. It remains unclear whether the singer will take to the stage for a performance during the awards show, scheduled for February 2 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Gaga performed at the FireAid benefit concert for victims of the LA wildfires on January 30, closing the 5-hour-long show with an original song she wrote for the event.

