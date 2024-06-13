Normani unveils tracklist for her new album, ‘DOPAMINE’ featuring Gunna, Cardi B, & more: All you need to know

Normani unveiled the tracklist of her new album, Dopamine, days before its scheduled release on June 14, 2024, via RCA Records. The new album's tracklist announcement was made by the singer via a post on her official Instagram page on June 12, 2024.

The tracklist revealed in the announcement, featuring collaborations with James Blake, Gunna, and Cardi B, has been listed below:

Big Boy

Still

All Yours

Take My Time

Lights On

Insomnia

Candy Paint

Grip

1:59 (feat. Gunna)

Distance

Tantrums (feat. James Blake)

Little Secrets

Wild Side (feat. Cardi B)

Normani's Dopamine recalls nostalgia and lived experience

Normani elaborated on her new album in an exclusive interview with Dazed Digital on June 6, 2024, stating:

"I feel like it embodies everything I wanted to say – it feels dominant, strong, assertive – but on the flipside, there are so many layers to what dopamine is. You get the highs, the lows, the thrill of it all. And it’s a little toxic, too”

The singer continued:

"There’s a sense of freedom I have that I’ve been waiting for, a weight lifted – me just being able to be Normani, before I’m anything else. I’ve grown so much in my tastes, the things that I like are very different than the things I liked before, but I think it’s a perfect hybrid of past and present."

In another interview with Billboard magazine on June 11, 2024, the singer elaborated on the process behind the collaboration with Gunna in the album, stating:

"We met at a football game, and we just talked about working together. And management was just like, ‘Yo, what about “1:59″?’ ‘Cause we wanted to do a record together, and he loved it. It was just immediate. I remember playing it for him, and then I also have a record on his project.”

Both 1:59 featuring Gunna and Candy Paint were pre-released as singles on April 26 and May 31, respectively.

An overview of Normani's career

Normani, born Normani Kordei Hamilton on May 31, 1996, began her career as a toddler from the age of 3, competing in beauty pageants as well as dance and gymnastics, among others.

The singer released her first songs at the age of 13 and subsequently competed in The X Factor USA season 2, which led to her eventually forming the group Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello.

Speaking about her experience with Fifth Harmony in the Dazed Digital interview quoted above, the singer stated:

"I was the only Black girl, the only one that looked like me, which was a totally different experience from the other girls – and that’s not to take away from their experience, because I know what we went through collectively."

The singer continued:

"We really did do the best with what was given to us under very unrealistic circumstances, but being the only Black girl in a very successful mainstream pop girl group, I definitely felt like a token. I don’t know if I was able to articulate that at the time."

With Fifth Harmony, the singer achieved significant success with the studio album, 7/27, which was released on May 27, 2016, via Epic Records. The platinum-certified peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Normani started her solo career with single releases, with notable ones including her collaboration with Khalid, Love Lies, which was featured in the 2018 film Love Simon.

This was followed by her debut EP, a collaboration with Calvin Harris, titled Normani x Calvin Harris, which was released on October 22, 2018, via RCA Records and Keep Cool Records.