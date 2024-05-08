$NOT's “Get Busy or Die” North American Tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The $NOT “Get Busy or Die” North American Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 24, 2024, to September 8, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Orlando, Toronto, New York City, and more. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on May 7, 2024.

Live Nation presale for the $NOT tour will be available starting May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time on select dates. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, there will also be artist and Spotify presales available, while some dates will have Ticketmaster and Platinum presales in addition to the above.

General tickets for the $NOT tour will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster for all the dates except the Orlando, Tampa, Cleveland, Brooklyn, and Chicago shows, as well as the San Francisco and Seattle shows, which will be available at AXS.

Aside from these, some show date tickets are only available via individual websites or the rapper's social media. Ticket prices are not available as of the writing of this article.

$NOT “Get Busy or Die” North American Tour 2024: Dates and venues

$NOT is set to release his latest studio album sometime shortly, and the singer has announced a tour in support of said album. During the tour, the singer will be bringing along several supporting guests on select dates.

These guests on the $NOT tour include Cochise, Four Five, Baby Kia, Scarlet House, and 0500GCSY, all up-and-coming rappers from the United States.

The full list of dates and venues for the $NOT “Get Busy or Die” North American Tour 2024 is given below:

July 24, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Vanguard Orlando

July 25, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution Live

July 26, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Janus Live

July 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theater

July 28, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

July 30, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 31, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theater of Living Arts

August 2, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City) at Brooklyn Steel

August 3, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues Boston

August 6, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Rebel

August 8, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

August 9, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

August 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

August 11, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall

August 13, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

August 14, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral

August 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium Denver

August 17, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at TBA

August 18, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House & Event Center

August 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington at ShowboxSodo

August 22, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at TBA

August 24, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

August 25, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom

August 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Novo

August 28, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim

August 30, 2024 – San Diego, California at TBA

August 31, 2024 – San Diego, California at SOMA – Mainstage

September 2, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at TBA

September 3, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel Entertainment Center

September 4, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at TBA

September 5, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theater

September 7, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas

September 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas at TBA

$NOT is best known for his third studio album, Ethereal, which was released on February 12, 2022, via the 300 label. The album peaked at number 66 on the Billboard 200 album chart.