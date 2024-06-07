Omar Apollo 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Omar Apollo 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from August 20, 2024, to October 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour was announced alongside the Australia and Asia legs for the larger album tour, which will preceed the North America leg.

The upcoming tour, titled God Said No Tour, is set to feature concerts in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia, among others. The tour was announced by Omar Apollo via a post on his official X page on June 6, 2024:

Artist presale for the tour starts on June 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering for it via Omar Apollo's official website or the link provided in the tour announcement.

At the same time, a Live Nation presale will also be available. Said presale can be accessed with the code CHORD. Simultaneously, there will also be Ticketmaster and local venue presales available, while a Spotify presale will start from June 12, 2024 at the same time.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 14, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets and presales can be accessed from the aforementioned official website, Ticketmaster and AXS respectively.

Omar Apollo 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Omar Apollo 2024 North American tour are given below:

August 20, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 21, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 3, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

September 7, 2024 – Forest Hills, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

September 10, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

September 11, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

September 13, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 16, 2024 – Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

September 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Orlando Amphitheater

September 19, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

September 21, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 22, 2024 – Irving (Dallas), Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 24, 2024 – Bentonville, Arkansas at The Momentary

September 26, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 1, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

October 2, 2024 – Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield

October 4, 2024 – Berkeley, California at The Greek Theatre

October 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 8, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

October 10, 2024 – Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Amphitheatre

October 11, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

As mentioned above, there will also be a Australia and Asia leg of the tour ahead of the North America dates. The dates and venues for these two legs of Omar Apollo's tour are also given below:

July 15, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Festival Hall

July 18, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at The Hordern Pavilion

July 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

July 21, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at We The Fest

July 25, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Kanda Square

July 26, 2024 - Minamiuonuma, Niigata at Fuji Rock Festival

Omar Apollo's God Said No, will be out on June 28, 2024 via Warner Records. The album will feature collaborations with Mustafa and Pedro Pascal, and was recorded at Abbey Studios in the UK in part.