Orbit Culture headline tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Orbit Culture's headline tour is scheduled to be held from July 27, 2024, to August 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. Titled Descending Into Madness North American Tour 2024, the band will perform in cities such as Phoenix, Toronto, and Salt Lake City, among others.

The group announced the news via a post on their official Instagram page on May 22, 2024.

Tickets for the Orbit Culture tour are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, Ticketweb, and the Universe website.

Interested patrons must visit the site of their choice and choose the show they wish to attend. They must then choose the tickets they want in the phases of their choice and proceed to the payment page, where they will need to fill in details for their chosen method of payment. Once the payment is confirmed, the ticket will be sent to the email address provided by the patron in question.

It is important to note that the prices for the tickets will defer based on venue and arena.

Orbit Culture headline tour dates and venues

Orbit Culture headline tour dates and venues are given below:

July 27, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Chain Reaction

July 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Nile

July 30, 2024 – Austin, TX at Empire Garage

July 31, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live

August 2, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Studio At The Factory

August 3, 2024 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Beer City Music Hall

August 4, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Red Flag

August 6, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center *

August 7, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion At Star Lake

August 9, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

August 10, 2024 - Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 12, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

August 14, 2024 - Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 15, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 16, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec at Theater Fairmount

August 17, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

August 19, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Majestic

August 20, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Bottom Lounge

August 21, 2024 - Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman

August 22, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Gothic

August 24, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

August 26, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Ace Of Spades

A large part of the tour (eight shows) will see Orbit Culture play as support for metal veterans Slipknot and Knocked Loose on their tour Here Comes The Pain. These shows will be held on August 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, and 17.

Orbit Culture's additional tour stops will include performances by Thrown into Exile, Life Cycles, and Repentance. Thrown into Exile will perform on July 27, 28, and August 26, while Life Cycles will take the stage on July 30, 31, and August 2. Repentance will perform with the band on August 19 and 20.

Alongside the upcoming 2024 tour, Orbit Culture is also set to perform alongside Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium on their Poisoned Ascendancy Tour across Europe in 2025. The dates and venues are also given below:

January 26, 2025 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena

January 27, 2025 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena

January 28, 2025 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

January 30, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

January 31, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

February 1, 2025 – London, UK at The O2

February 2, 2025 – Düsseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Hall

February 4, 2025 – Stuttgart, Germany at Scheleyer-Halle

February 5, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall

February 7, 2025 – Paris, France at Le Zenith

February 9, 2025 – Antwerp, Netherlands at Lotto Arena

February 10, 2025 – Hannover, Germany at Swiss Life Hall

February 11, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

February 13, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle

February 14, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle

February 15, 2025 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle

February 17, 2025 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

February 18, 2025 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

February 19, 2025 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle

February 21, 2025 – Gliwice, Poland at Arena

February 22, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin

February 23, 2025 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at Rockhal

February 26, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal at Campo Pequeno

February 27, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at Vistalegre

Orbit Culture has released four albums and several EPs over the years. However, their breakthrough in the underground music scene came with the release of their second album, Rasen, in 2016.