Papa Roach 25th Anniversary Europe tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Papa Roach 25th Anniversary Europe tour is set to be held from January 25, 2025 to February 7, 2025 in venues across continental Europe as well as a single show in the UK. The tour will celebrate the band's second studio album, Infest, which turns 25 in 2025.

Artist presale for the tour is currently ongoing for select shows. Said presale can be accessed with a presale code which can be obtained by registering for the same at the official website of the tour. General tickets will be available from July 5, 2024 at 10:00 am local time.

The band announced the new tour, titled Rise of the Roach tour, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 1, 2024:

Papa Roach 25th Anniversary Europe tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for Papa Roach 25th Anniversary Europe tour are listed below:

January 25, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle

January 27, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland at COS Toraw

January 29, 2025 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadhalle

January 30, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at Tisport Arena

February 1, 2025 – Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

February 3, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

February 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

February 5, 2025 – Paris, France at Zénith de Paris

February 7, 2025 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

Papa Roach will be bringing along a number of special guests on the upcoming tour, which will be announced in the near future. Interested patrons can keep an eye on the bands' socials for such details as and when they are released. Part of the ticket proceeds from the UK show will go to the organisation Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

In an exclusive interview with Blabbermouth on February 1, 2024, band member Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the band and its touring and recording plans, stating:

"Right now, early in the year, we've been working on a bunch of new music. And so we're essentially pulling the slingshot back. 2025 is gonna be a big year for Papa Roach. It's the 25th anniversary of our first album Infest."

The singer continued:

"We've got a book, we've got tours, we've got the whole nine. And we've got a whole new batch of music that we're going to drop. And so new music will be probably coming, like, later in the year — third or fourth quarter."

The band released their second studio album, Infest, on April 25, 2000. The album, the band's major label debut with DreamWorks label, went on to be a breakthrough success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart and securing multiple multi-plainum certifications. The album also led to the band being nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Recently, Papa Roach collaborated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on their Talk Away the Dark campaign, renaming and rereleasing the single Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark) on November 23, 2023 and plegding perpetual royalty from the song to the organisation.

The band has also dedicated the royalties from the collaborative work with Chris Daughtry, Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live), to the AFSP organisation. These dedications came after the band participated in The Revolutions Live tour by Shinedown in mid 2023, which saw part of the ticket proceeds go to AFSP.

