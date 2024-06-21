Paul McCartney's 2024 Mexico tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Paul McCartney's 2024 Mexico tour will be held across three shows on November 8, 2024, at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, followed by the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on November 12, 2024, and finally at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

The tour, which falls under the umbrella of the singer's larger 'Got Back Tour,' was announced through an Instagram post on June 20, 2024.

"The shows at Foro Sol were a highlight of last year for me. What a magical time we all had. I can still hear your singing ringing in my ears! Mexican audiences are so special.” - Paul

The presale starts on June 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST, accessible with the code GOTBACKTOMEXICO. Patrons may also sign up on the singer's official website mailing list for a presale code.

There will be a Citibanamex presale on June 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CST, with general tickets to be released on the next day, June 28, 2024, at the same time. For the Corona Capital Festival show, tickets will be released on June 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST at the festival's official website.

Paul McCartney's 2024 Mexico tour dates and venues

November 8, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Estadio BBVA

November 12, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio GNP Seguros

November 17, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Corona Capital

Paul McCartney is taking his 'Got Back Tour' to Latin America, Europe, and the UK as well. The show dates and venues for these tour legs are listed below:

October 1, 2024 – Montevideo, Uruguay at Estadio Centenario

October 5, 2024 – Bueno Aires, Argentina at River Plate Stadium

October 11, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Estadio Monumental

October 23, 2024 – Córdoba, Argentina at Mario Alberto Kempes

October 27, 2024 – Lima, Peru at Estadio Nacional

December 4, 2024 – Paris, France at La Défense Arena

December 5, 2024 – Paris, France at La Défense Arena

December 9, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

December 10, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

December 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

December 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

December 18, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Arena

December 19, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Arena

Paul McCartney announced his 'Got Back Tour' back in 2022, with the first year's shows confined to the US and England, before the singer expanded it into a worldwide tour in 2023, with legs in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

More on Paul McCartney's recent career

The singer released his latest solo studio album, McCartney III, on December 18, 2020. The album was a topper on the UK chart. Subsequently, the album was remixed and released as McCartney III Imagined. The remix featured vocals by Dominic Fike, Beck, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

In 2023, Paul McCartney released a new Beatles track, Now And Then, a demo from the 1970s restored using MAL audio technology developed by Peter Jackson and WingNut Films. The single managed to secure the top position on the UK singles chart after its release in November 2023.

The last live album by McCartney, One Hand Clapping, was released on June 14, 2024, via MPL Communications. The album's chart figures are not available.