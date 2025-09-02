  • home icon
  "Proud mama right there": Fans react after Danielle Fishel goes viral for recreating Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend photos at Target

"Proud mama right there": Fans react after Danielle Fishel goes viral for recreating Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend photos at Target

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Sep 02, 2025 13:31 GMT
MLB: JUN 18 Rockies at Dodgers - Source: Getty
MLB: JUN 18 Rockies at Dodgers (Image via Getty)

American actress Danielle Fishel is celebrating her Girl Meets World co-star Sabrina Carpenter’s new album. On Monday, September 1, 2025, she shared a picture on Instagram showing her support for the singer.

As shown in the picture, the actress visited Target and picked out the DVDs and vinyl records of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, from the music section of the American retail chain. Danielle Fishel captioned her Instagram post:

"Congratulations on yet another album with zero skips, @sabrinacarpenter. Another album that is fun and joyful AF but also filled with real, honest moments of disappointment and unmet expectations in a young woman's life. I'm endlessly proud of you for the way you carry yourself in this world and I love you always and forever, my bb. Also, I'm starting to think House Tour isn't about your house."
also-read-trending Trending
After X account Pop Crave shared Fishel's post, it received a flurry of mixed reactions from Sabrina Carpenter's fans. Reacting to the post, an X user wrote:

Some fans celebrated Danielle Fishel and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship and shared their lighthearted responses.

Meanwhile, others criticized Danielle Fishel for pretending to support Sabrina Carpenter. Some X users took a jab at the American actress for praising the singer for “clout” and commented:

For the unversed, Fishel and Carpenter worked together on the Disney Channel series, Girl Meets World, from 2014 to 2017. While Danielle played Topanga Matthews, Sabrina starred as Maya Hart.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, explored

Sabrina released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, titled Man’s Best Friend, on Friday, August 29, 2025. The album has twelve tracks in total. The lead single, titled Manchild, came out in June.

The artist also released a music video on Friday for the track Tears, which was released simultaneously with the album. Man’s Best Friend also includes other songs such as My Man on Willpower, Goodbye, Never Getting Laid, Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry, Go Go Juice, and more.

Sabrina Carpenter poses for Man&rsquo;s Best Friend&#039;s cover artwork (Image via X/@SabrinaAnnLynn)
Sabrina Carpenter poses for Man’s Best Friend's cover artwork (Image via X/@SabrinaAnnLynn)

Sabrina also sings We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, When Did You Get Hot?, Nobody’s Son, House Tour, and Nobody’s Son on her newest album.

Man’s Best Friend is reportedly produced by Jack Antonoff and released via Island Records. The album arrived just over a year after Sabrina released her breakout album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, 2024.

According to People, Danielle Fishel has been supporting the 26-year-old singer-songwriter for years. The actress previously praised the 26-year-old singer for reaching the Billboard Top 10 with her Grammy-nominated song Espresso. She also appeared on Saturday Night Live to support Sabrina while she was the musical guest on the show’s finale.

