"Proud mama right there": Fans react after Danielle Fishel goes viral for recreating Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend photos at Target

American actress Danielle Fishel is celebrating her Girl Meets World co-star Sabrina Carpenter’s new album. On Monday, September 1, 2025, she shared a picture on Instagram showing her support for the singer.As shown in the picture, the actress visited Target and picked out the DVDs and vinyl records of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, from the music section of the American retail chain. Danielle Fishel captioned her Instagram post:&quot;Congratulations on yet another album with zero skips, @sabrinacarpenter. Another album that is fun and joyful AF but also filled with real, honest moments of disappointment and unmet expectations in a young woman's life. I'm endlessly proud of you for the way you carry yourself in this world and I love you always and forever, my bb. Also, I'm starting to think House Tour isn't about your house.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter X account Pop Crave shared Fishel's post, it received a flurry of mixed reactions from Sabrina Carpenter's fans. Reacting to the post, an X user wrote:Chris Soriano, The DeFi Professor 🗺️🧠✈️🔺₿ 🌐💱 @csorianoLINK@PopCrave That's a proud mama right there.Some fans celebrated Danielle Fishel and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship and shared their lighthearted responses.steven ☀️ @arianaunextLINK@PopCrave Such a supportive co-star, we were waiting for her to continue this!Nova Jenson @NovajmoreaLINK@PopCrave Their friendship is so sweet ❤️Rajan✨ Chaudhary @RajanReal07LINK@PopCrave From co-star to cheerleader — Danielle’s love for Sabrina is the kind of friendship we adore. 🍁🍁Meanwhile, others criticized Danielle Fishel for pretending to support Sabrina Carpenter. Some X users took a jab at the American actress for praising the singer for “clout” and commented:blythe burikat 2.0 @blytheburikattLINK@PopCrave still trying to catch some cloutDaniel 🤖 @Dela_daniel1LINK@PopCrave This is childishObed @obediiodomLINK@PopCrave At some point this “Target photoshoot tradition” just feels like clout chasing off Sabrina’s success instead of genuine support.For the unversed, Fishel and Carpenter worked together on the Disney Channel series, Girl Meets World, from 2014 to 2017. While Danielle played Topanga Matthews, Sabrina starred as Maya Hart.Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, exploredSabrina released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, titled Man’s Best Friend, on Friday, August 29, 2025. The album has twelve tracks in total. The lead single, titled Manchild, came out in June. The artist also released a music video on Friday for the track Tears, which was released simultaneously with the album. Man’s Best Friend also includes other songs such as My Man on Willpower, Goodbye, Never Getting Laid, Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry, Go Go Juice, and more.Sabrina Carpenter poses for Man’s Best Friend's cover artwork (Image via X/@SabrinaAnnLynn)Sabrina also sings We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, When Did You Get Hot?, Nobody’s Son, House Tour, and Nobody’s Son on her newest album.Man’s Best Friend is reportedly produced by Jack Antonoff and released via Island Records. The album arrived just over a year after Sabrina released her breakout album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, 2024.According to People, Danielle Fishel has been supporting the 26-year-old singer-songwriter for years. The actress previously praised the 26-year-old singer for reaching the Billboard Top 10 with her Grammy-nominated song Espresso. She also appeared on Saturday Night Live to support Sabrina while she was the musical guest on the show’s finale.