 Punch jokes about TDE co-president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. fetching umbrellas for Doechii, alluding to her Met Gala controversy

Doechii made her Met Gala debut this year, and it was not short of controversy, given that a video of the singer snapping at her team at The Mark Hotel went viral. The presence of photographers trying to capture her look before she hit the carpet seemed to annoy the singer, whose real name is Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon.

In the TikTok video, the rapper is heard shouting, "Give me another umbrella — now! … I need more f*cking umbrellas.” Then, she proceeded to direct a staff member to move the umbrellas as she did not want the paparazzi to see her. Commenting on the situation, Top Dawg Entertainment's co-president Punch tweeted on May 7, 2025:

"My guy Moosa went and got that umbrella though 😂."

In his tweet, Punch claimed that TDE's other co-president, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., fetched umbrellas for Doechii. However, Anthony is not clearly visible in the videos of the Anxiety singer shouting at her staff to get her umbrellas.

Videos of the incident futher showcase Jaylah's bodyguards shouting at the bystanders to clear the singer's path, wherein she kept telling her staff to hold the umbrellas in place. The singer was covered in a white box-like structure with umbrellas at the top so the paps could not catch a glimpse of her Met Gala look before she walked the carpet.

The videos of the singer's outburst have gone viral, receiving mixed response, with some netizens expressing discontent over the way she addressed her staff in a stressful situation.

Exploring Doechii's 2025 Met Gala outfit as rapper makes debut at the event

Doechii's outfit for her Met Gala debut featured a Louis Vuitton suit designed by LV's men's creative director, Pharrell Williams. The singer was dressed in accordance with the 'Tailored for You' dress code and 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme.

The Alter Ego singer sported a custom light-grey blazer paired with a monogrammed tailcoat, checkered trouser shorts, and a matching waistcoat featuring pearl-embellished buttons. She also stamped the LV symbol on one side of her face, adding a unique touch to her Louis Vuitton-coded look.

Doechii accessorized her look with a silk bow, white leather belt, burgundy silk socks, hand-embroidered Darnier Azur-patterned Speedy P9 Bandoulière 10 handbag, and burgundy leather Louis Vuitton Mary-Jane shoes. She also sported a Tiffany Eternity watch along with a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. ring and brooch, with yellow diamond earrings of more than four carats.

Jaylah also talked about her styling and the Met Gala theme of the year with Emma Chamberlain, wherein the singer said that the element of adding a cigar to her look made her feel 'gangsta', and that the cigar was added to set things off.

Commenting on how she felt attending the 2025 Met Gala, Doechii said that she felt "surprisingly relaxed."

"I think I'm, like, really resonating with the theme of tonight. I dunno, dandyism is something that resonates with me. It's something that I practice in my daily life, so I feel with the theme tonight," she added.

While Doechii has not commented on the backlash over her rude behavior with staff members before the Met, this year has been eventful for the singer. Jaylah bagged the Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

