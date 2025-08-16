"Pushing her to her departure" - Gladys Knight's son accuses her husband of alleged "elder abuse," claims singer has Sundowner Syndrome

American singer and actress Gladys Knight's son, Shanga Hankerson, recently revealed that he has filed a DHS claim, alleging &quot;elder abuse&quot; by Knight's husband, William McDowell.According to The Shade Room's report dated August 13, 2025, Shanga claimed that Knight's husband is forcing her to perform despite ongoing health issues. He told the media outlet:&quot;That’s my mom, I truly love her. And don’t care about her ever working a second longer while she’s alive. The direction that she’s going in is pushing her to her departure and I don’t want to see that.”Moreover, Shanga's concern for his mother heightened following an incident at a New York hotel where Gladys Knight reportedly wandered late at night and was unsure of her surroundings, per HotNewHipHop.At the time, a hotel employee recognized the singer and got in touch with Knight's daughter, Kenya Newman, who informed the singer's manager, Larry Ward, about the incident. As reported by HotNewHipHop, Shanga Hankerson told journalist Justin Carter that he is blocked from contacting Knight, and that is one of the reasons he has sought help from the DHS (Department of Human Services). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdditionally, The Root magazine reported on August 13 that Gladys Knight's husband allegedly texted her son Shanga Hankerson, telling him that the singer has &quot;Sundowner's Syndrome.&quot; Shanga also claimed that he and the rest of Knight's family members haven't been kept in the loop concerning the singer's health and doctor's visits.Gladys Knight gives health update amid son alleging elder abuse by singer's husbandGladys at a concert (Image via Instagram/@msgladysknight)According to The Root's report, in addition to alleging &quot;elder abuse&quot;, Shanga Hankerson claimed that Gladys Knight's husband is manipulating others into thinking the singer isn't struggling to perform.Citing an instance to support his claim, Shanga mentioned how his mother reportedly zoned out and forgot the lyrics of her song during one of her shows last summer. Knight's son stated:“She’s being made to think that she needs to work and what that means is that he’s (William McDowell) not going to be present with her.&quot;He further alleged that there is a shift in the personality of the Missing You singer. Shanga said that Knight has transformed from having an &quot;angelic&quot; personality to an aggressive one lately, citing how she gets triggered by not knowing where she is or where McDowell is.Gladys performing in South Carolina (Image via Instagram/ @msgladysknight)Shedding light on the speculations surrounding her health and her son's allegations, Gladys Knight told PEOPLE magazine on August 15, 2025:&quot;I'm sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?”She continued:&quot;I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”Moreover, Gladys Knight's publicist, Laura Herlovich, told the same publication that the singer and her team are &quot;greatly saddened by Shanga’s unfounded allegations&quot;, given that he doesn't have any &quot;substantial contact with her.&quot;In other news, reports of Shanga Hankerson's DHS complaint against Gladys Knight's husband concerning her health come months after the singer canceled her Florida show in March 2025, citing sudden illness.