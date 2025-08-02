  • home icon
  Why did Stevie Nicks postpone her tour? Singer apologizes to fans, tells them to hold on to their tickets

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:02 GMT
Stevie Nicks At The US Festival
Why did Stevie Nicks postpone her tour?

The Chain singer Stevie Nicks recently shared an update with her fans via Instagram, postponing multiple tour dates, citing that she had fractured her shoulder after an injury.

In an Instagram post dated August 1, 2025, Stevie mentioned that scheduled concerts in August and September for her tour will be rescheduled, given that her injury requires recovery time. However, the singer added that the October dates of her tour will be unaffected.

"The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1 in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience." Stevie's post mentioned
Trending

She advised ticketholders to hold onto their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates, adding that the previously purchased tickets will "be honored on the new date."

In addition to the announcement, Stevie Nicks' Instagram post also published the rescheduled dates for the affected dates in August and September. The rescheduled tour dates for Stevie's upcoming concerts are as follows:

  • October 28, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
  • November 12, Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
  • November 15, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
  • November 19, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
  • November 24, Boston, MA, TD Garden
  • November 30, Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
  • December 3, Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
  • December 7, Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
  • December 10, Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live
Moreover, the list of unaffected tour dates includes:

  • October 1, Portland, OR, MODA Center
  • October 4, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
  • October 7, Phoenix, A,Z PHX Arena
  • October 11, Las Vegas, N,V T-Mobile Arena
  • October 15, Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center
  • October 1,8 Atlantic City, N,J Boardwalk Hall
  • October 21, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
  • October 25, Hartford, C,T PeoplesBank Arena

Fans of the singer were quick to take to the comment section to give her good wishes and express their hope for Stevie's speedy recovery.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announce the reissue of their only studio album: Details explored

While Stevie Nicks' injury and postponement of multiple tour dates have been making headlines, the singer was recently in the spotlight after teasing the return of her album with ex-partner Lindsey Buckingham; Buckingham Nicks.

It is Stevie and Lindsey's only studio album that they recorded as a duo, going by the titular name. On July 23, 2025, Stevie and Lindsey posted the same Instagram post showcasing a billboard of their 1973 album, with the caption:

"Buckingham Nicks is available for pre-order now, out September 19th. ✨ “Crying In The Night” is yours now."
What gave the news of the Buckingham Nicks album so much traction is the history between Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. For the unversed, the duo joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 as a couple, given that they first met in high school in 1966 and started dating in 1972.

After four years of dating, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham broke up, in the midst of which they released their Buckingham Nicks album, a commercial flop at the time. Talking about the same in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Stevie said:

“We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac. So we just put our relationship kind of back together, because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac, it would have blown the whole thing."
After breaking up, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham released solo albums and proceeded to reunite with Fleetwood Mac to record the band's 14th album, Tango in the Night, in 1987.

However, when the band started discussing the tour, things didn't sit right. In a 2009 documentary, Stevie recalled trying to strangle Lindsey at the same time. According to Stevie, that is when Lindsey Buckingham was done, and he didn't rejoin Fleetwood Mac until 1997.

Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

