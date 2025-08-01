“The male equivalent of what J-Lo is doing”: Internet reacts to Ja Rule getting dressed live on stage during his “Where The Party at Tour”

  • home icon
By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:09 GMT
2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala (Image via Getty)

On Friday, August 1, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video clip of Ja Rule on stage on X. In the clip, the rapper initially jumped off in his boxers, then put on shorts and a t-shirt while grooving to the music.

The stint was part of one of the recent concerts from Nelly's Where The Party At Tour, on which Ja Rule, born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, is a featured guest alongside Jermaine Dupri and Chingy.

The clip has since gone viral, receiving more than 441K views and 1.9K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

The comment references Jennifer Lopez's on-stage performance at a recent concert, where she was surrounded by three shirtless male dancers while singing I'm Into You.

Some netizens praised Atkins for being in shape even at 49.

"I’m at an age where I can’t even judge no more…God bless that man, he’s still keepin it new and innovative…still making a check," commented an X user.
"He always thought he was PAC’s long lost bro & sh*t…" added another.
"He’s in great shape. I’d show it off too," wrote one user.

Meanwhile, others referenced Ashton Hall in the comments, suggesting that the influencer should take Ja Rule's performance as a challenge.

"The buff ni**a with the morning routine videos has 24 hours to respond," posted another user.
"I went to his show with this set and he killed it. He looks good for his age," remarked one user.
"I gotta give Ja credit for creativity I never seen this at a concert," tweeted another user.

According to Billboard, the Where The Party At Tour was in Ontario on Thursday and has since returned to the US, where Nelly will perform at Buffalo's Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, August 1.

Ja Rule mocked longtime rival 50 Cent with a video from his UK tour

While Ja Rule's performance in the Where The Party At Tour is going viral, the rapper jumped at the opportunity to diss his longtime rival, 50 Cent, over his concert over a month ago.

After a video of a low turnout at one of Cent's UK tour concerts went viral on X, Ja Rule seized the opportunity to mock the 21 Questions rapper. In his first tweet, Atkins first took aim at Cent, offering a 2-for-1 deal on tickets for his London show.

When a Fif fan responded to the tweet by sharing screenshots of sold-out tickets, Atkins retweeted it, attaching the viral video and writing in its caption:

"You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis."

The rappers have a long history of exchanging disses with each other. Per Billboard, earlier this year, 50 Cent bought tickets to the first four rows in one of Ja Rule's shows to ensure the seats were left empty.

