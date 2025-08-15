Jessica Simpson announces her one-off Las Vegas Performance: Everything you need to know about it

Jessica Simpson is scheduled to perform an exclusive one-off live show in Las Vegas this November as part of her musical comeback after a 15-year hiatus. The show is one of the few live performances the singer embarked on following the release of the first issue of her two-part EP, Nashville Canyon, in March 2025. The second issue of Nashville Canyon will be released on September 4, 2025.The 45-year-old singer will reportedly take the stage at PH Live in Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on November 8, 2025. According to an X post by @CaesarsEnt, posted on August 8, presale tickets for Caesars Rewards members will go live from 10 am on August 16 to 10 pm on August 17.Additionally, Ticketmaster offers an artist presale from 10 am on August 16 to 10 pm on August 17, and the general ticket sale on the platform begins at 10 am on August 18, 2025. Ticket prices have not been announced at the time of this writing.&quot;@CaesarsRewards members will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for Jessica Simpson: Live in Las Vegas go on sale Monday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT at http://ticketmaster.com,&quot; the post read.Caesars Entertainment @CaesarsEntLINKToday, we announce that superstar @JessicaSimpson continues her triumphant return to the music world this fall with an exclusive, one-night-only concert at PH Live at @PHVegas on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.@CaesarsRewards members will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for Jessica Simpson: Live in Las Vegas go on sale Monday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT at http://ticketmaster.com.Jessica Simpson made a live comeback in March 2025On March 12, Jessica Simpson made a comeback to live performances for the first time in over 15 years, performing at the Austin Chapter Block Party at SXSW. The singer's six-song set featured live debuts of Breadcrumbs and Leave, along with a cover of Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made For Walkin'.According to Billboard, this was Simpson's first live performance since her Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 2010. During her show at SXSW, the singer addressed her fans and explained why she decided to make a comeback, saying:“This time I needed to remember who I was and why I wanted to sing in the first place and all the music that inspires me. And I need to forget who they told me to be.”Days after her SXSW performance, Jessica Simpson released the first part of her new EP, titled Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, on March 21, 2025. The new EP and her live performances followed the news of Simpson's split with former NFL star Eric Johnson, her husband of over 10 years.In a statement in January 2025, the singer said she and Johnson had been &quot;navigating a painful situation in our marriage,&quot; and decided to focus on their three children and what was best for them.In February, Jessica Simpson announced her new EP by releasing the lead single Use My Heart Against Me. In a press statement at the time, she shared her thoughts about her EP, saying:“I’ve lived through the hardest parts of life, and music is what has brought me back. Nashville Canyon is for anyone who’s ever been told who they are or how they should live their life. It’s about finding your true voice and the courage to be exactly who you are.”Nashville Canyon is Jessica Simpson's first project since her 2009 album, Happy Christmas. To celebrate the second part of her new EP, she will perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on September 9.