"He just paid tuition and bought school clothes" - Netizens react to Kash Doll announcing her breakup from Za’Darius Smith 

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:00 GMT
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith at the 2025 BET Awards - Arrivals(Image via Getty/ Aaron J. Thornton)

Detroit rapper and actress Kash Doll announced her split from NFL star Za’Darius Smith in an August 10 post on the social media platform X.

"At this point of my life, I just need to be single… Za’Darius [is] a great guy, but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect, we decided to part ways," Kash wrote.

She added that she was “giving the internet a break” and was “done with y’all too right now,” seemingly addressing her followers.

Meanwhile, Smith took to his official Instagram account and simply wrote, “Single” with a man walking out the door emojis, confirming Doll’s announcement on Sunday.

In the wake of their breakup, netizens are having diverse reactions. For instance, Instagram user @oldnatikin1 commented on The Shade Room’s repost of Kash Doll’s tweet and wrote:

“Dang, he just paid tuition and bought school clothes.”
A netizen reacts to Kash Doll and Za&#039;Darius Smith&#039;s breakup. (Image via Instagram)
A netizen reacts to Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith's breakup. (Image via Instagram)

The user was seemingly referring to Za’Darius’ previous comment toward Kash Doll’s ex, Tracy T, saying:

“N***a, when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition, let me know!!”

At the time, Tracy T claimed his son Kashton, whom he shares with Kash Doll, didn’t want to be around Smith. It was a response to pictures of Za’Darius hanging out with Kash and Tracy’s children and her best friend’s wedding.

Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.

Others continued to weigh in.

In a follow-up post, Kash Doll implied that she was prioritizing her mental health, calling it “real” and adding “U gotta make sure everyone around you means well.”

In another post, the Ice Me Out rapper clapped back at Tracy T. She wrote, “Tuition and Tracy in the same sentence is something I’ve never seen before. I don’t care who I’m not with, it’ll never be you, prick!”

It was a response to the father of her kids, who wrote on social media earlier that day in a response to the Doll-Smith breakup:

“Looks like ima be paying that tuition by myself... #STILLTRACY out now!”
More about Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith’s relationship

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, sparked dating rumors with Za’Darius Smith earlier this year in March, a few months after her split from former partner and Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, Tracy T.

Kash and Za’Darius were first seen together in Accra, Ghana, wearing matching outfits and holding hands. A month later, they went public when Kash shared beach vacation photos with Smith. That summer, they attended the BET Awards, spent time with her kids, and visited Disney World. Earlier this month, Smith posted about a surprise gift from the rapper.

Za&#039;Darius and Kash at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 - Source: Getty
Za'Darius and Kash at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, last month, Knight sat down with The Shade Room for an interview where she revealed Smith encouraged her to embrace her natural look and “does not want me to wear no makeup.” Back then, her remark sparked mixed reactions.

Kash was previously involved with Tracy T from September 2021 until they split in early 2025. They have two children: son Kashton (born in January 2022) and daughter Klarity (born in June 2024).

