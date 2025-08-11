"He just paid tuition and bought school clothes" - Netizens react to Kash Doll announcing her breakup from Za’Darius Smith 

Detroit rapper and actress Kash Doll announced her split from NFL star Za’Darius Smith in an August 10 post on the social media platform X.&quot;At this point of my life, I just need to be single… Za’Darius [is] a great guy, but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect, we decided to part ways,&quot; Kash wrote.She added that she was “giving the internet a break” and was “done with y’all too right now,” seemingly addressing her followers.KEISHA @kashdollLINKAt this point of my life i just need to be single.. Zadarius a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways.I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with yall too right now.Meanwhile, Smith took to his official Instagram account and simply wrote, “Single” with a man walking out the door emojis, confirming Doll’s announcement on Sunday.In the wake of their breakup, netizens are having diverse reactions. For instance, Instagram user @oldnatikin1 commented on The Shade Room’s repost of Kash Doll’s tweet and wrote:“Dang, he just paid tuition and bought school clothes.”A netizen reacts to Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith's breakup. (Image via Instagram)The user was seemingly referring to Za’Darius’ previous comment toward Kash Doll’s ex, Tracy T, saying:“N***a, when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition, let me know!!”At the time, Tracy T claimed his son Kashton, whom he shares with Kash Doll, didn’t want to be around Smith. It was a response to pictures of Za’Darius hanging out with Kash and Tracy’s children and her best friend’s wedding.Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.$ @yoooofatLINKKash you did not have to tell us this girlCheeseDaMenace @weeneymanLINKHer BD somewhere celebrating like he won the Super BowlPEE @bardigangeraLINKDo whatever makes you happy KashOthers continued to weigh in.Mr. Wholebean @footballguy82LINKThey never last. That's just the reality of it.Chief @chiefflipsLINKtracy t wasn’t wrong, he always gonna be there and buddy gone nowCrown This Empire @The_Rich_EmpireLINKI hope Za'Darius Smith focus is on his football career. The dude needs to be in someone's training camp, and Kash Doll needs to get back in the studio and get on tour. Things will simmer down by ChristmasIn a follow-up post, Kash Doll implied that she was prioritizing her mental health, calling it “real” and adding “U gotta make sure everyone around you means well.”KEISHA @kashdollLINKMental health is real…. U gotta Make sure everyone around you means wellIn another post, the Ice Me Out rapper clapped back at Tracy T. She wrote, “Tuition and Tracy in the same sentence is something I’ve never seen before. I don’t care who I’m not with, it’ll never be you, prick!”KEISHA @kashdollLINKTuition and Tracy in the same sentence is something I’ve never seen before. I don’t care who I’m not with it’ll never be you prick!It was a response to the father of her kids, who wrote on social media earlier that day in a response to the Doll-Smith breakup:“Looks like ima be paying that tuition by myself... #STILLTRACY out now!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith’s relationshipKash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, sparked dating rumors with Za’Darius Smith earlier this year in March, a few months after her split from former partner and Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, Tracy T.Kash and Za’Darius were first seen together in Accra, Ghana, wearing matching outfits and holding hands. A month later, they went public when Kash shared beach vacation photos with Smith. That summer, they attended the BET Awards, spent time with her kids, and visited Disney World. Earlier this month, Smith posted about a surprise gift from the rapper.Za'Darius and Kash at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 - Source: GettyMeanwhile, last month, Knight sat down with The Shade Room for an interview where she revealed Smith encouraged her to embrace her natural look and “does not want me to wear no makeup.” Back then, her remark sparked mixed reactions.Kash was previously involved with Tracy T from September 2021 until they split in early 2025. They have two children: son Kashton (born in January 2022) and daughter Klarity (born in June 2024).