Will Jonathan Majors feature on Keke Palmer's podcast? Host seemingly cancels episode to release another with Kash Doll 

American singer and television personality Keke Palmer seemingly canceled her interview with Jonathan Majors on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. Previously, on April 2, 2025, X user Pop Base shared the news about Majors appearing in the April 8, 2025, episode, based on the official listing on Wondery's website.

Ad

"Jonathan Majors will be on Keke Palmer's podcast 'Baby, This is Keke Palmer' next week," the post said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On April 9, 2025, Pop Base shared another update regarding that episode, stating that the previous official listing had disappeared. Jonathan Majors' episode—No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward with Jonathan Majors—has been removed. The episode that dropped instead on April 8 was titled Keepin' It Chalant with Kash Doll, featuring the rapper.

"Keke Palmer has seemingly scrapped her podcast episode with Jonathan Majors. The episode (which was set to air today) has been replaced with a different episode featuring Kash Doll," the user wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of April 9, there has been no official confirmation that Majors will appear on Baby, This is the Keke Palmer podcast. According to the Daily Beast article dated April 8, 2025, Palmer has also not commented on the missing episode or made any official announcements.

As per the article, previously, after the announcement of Jonathan Majors as the next guest on the show, Palmer had received public backlash for hosting Majors, who was convicted of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend.

Ad

Given the quiet deletion and substitution of Jonathan Majors' episode, Palmer and her team may have opted for a quieter pivot without addressing anything formally.

Jonathan Majors opens up about being fired by Marvel, says he wrote them a letter

Pre-Trial Begins For Actor Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Charges - Source: Getty

In a candid interview with Variety Magazine published on March 19, 2025, actor Jonathan Majors opened up about the career-altering consequences of his highly publicized criminal trial. Majors, once poised to become a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was convicted of harassment and assault charges that ultimately derailed his professional trajectory.

Ad

According to the report, Majors was set to portray Kang the Conqueror, a major villain in Marvel's ongoing multiverse saga. However, following his conviction, Marvel officially removed him from the franchise. During the interview, journalist Angelique Jackson asked Majors whether he was informed directly by Marvel or heard the news secondhand. Majors stated that it was the latter.

"But Marvel's not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine. I got the job through the grapevine. [Kevin] didn't call me...My agent called me and said it. Then an agent, not my agent, got the news, turned, and gave it to me straight. So, I reached out to Kevin," Majors remarked.

Ad

Majors further explained that he also "wrote a letter to' Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, 'not recently, [but] not too far in the past," after learning about his "verdict" related to his role in the MCU.

When the interviewer asked him why he felt compelled to write to Kevin Feige, Majors spoke with admiration. He acknowledged his love for the MCU franchise and stated that in his letter, he had told Feige that although he was fired, he still would love to play the role in the future if given the opportunity.

Ad

"I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I'm watching them. I see what they're doing and I'm pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I'm at," Majors said

When asked about the possibility of Marvel ever bringing him back, Majors reportedly sided with the MCU's decision. He also admitted that it was not in his "control," so he didn't have a definitive answer to the question.

Ad

"It's not in my control...I understand – it's a publicly traded company. You're trying to do this; you can't have this [controversy] around. That's what happens when this happens. I don't hold it against them. I want to make that very clear... I'm not upset with anybody about that. I'm not upset at all," Majors remarked.

Ad

Jonathan Majors recently made his Hollywood comeback with his long-delayed movie Magazine Dreams, which is currently in theatres. He also scored his first major role after his conviction in the independent film Merciless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More