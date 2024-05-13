“Reasons you’re not hip hop” — Glasses Malone comments on Drake’s rap status after Drizzy complained about news helicopters flying over his home

On May 11, 2024, American rapper Glasses Malone took to X to comment on Drake's Instagram story, which addressed television network CP24 for not letting him sleep by allegedly sending helicopters to swarm over the rapper's Toronto residence.

In response to XXL's tweet covering Drake's Instagram story, Malone wrote:

"reasons you’re not hip hop #102, u know how many nights we had to sleep with helicopters flying over the crib ??"

Drizzy's Instagram story is followed by the recent events of trespassing and shooting at Drake’s Toronto mansion. In his Instagram story, the rapper mentioned:

"@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep. Anytime after 3 pm works great for me."

"You’re not a Hip Hop artist" — Glasses Malone's previous statement on Drake and more details explored

After Glass Malone tweeted about Drake's request to CP24 regarding helicopters swarming over his residence, the That Good rapper engaged with some X users who questioned the tweet.

One X user asked Malone what helicopters flying "over the crib" had to do with hip hop. In response, the American rapper shared a link to a podcast, No Ceiling With Glasses Malone: Conversations On Why Drake Isn't Hip Hop, dated January 16, 2024. The podcast featured insights from Norm Steele and Peter Bas and discussed rapper Mos Def's comments alleging that Drizzy is not hip-hop.

In reply to another X user who mentioned that Drizzy's Instagram story was a humorous take on the situation, Glasses Malone replied with a tweet that stated "it's all jokes" from his end as well, except for the part where he mentioned Drizzy is not hip hop.

The tweets are not the first instance of Malone hinting that Drizzy is not a hip-hop artist. In a Holdin' Court Podcast, dated November 2, 2023, Malone mentioned his thoughts on Drizzy, comparing him to Maddona. He stated:

"Why is it crazy that I’m telling you that Drake is Madonna, as a musician? So if you’re not from street urban culture, you’re not a Hip Hop artist.”

Furthermore, Glasses Malone delved into the One Dance rapper's upbringing in the podcast to expand his claim. Malone stated that Drizzy is a middle class who grew up in a Jewish and middle-class community.

In his statement, Malone said:

"He literally colonizes sounds and ideas. He’s not from the culture. Just because you’re Black, doesn’t mean you’re from the culture."

Apart from Malone's direct responses and allegations of not considering Drizzy a hip-hop artist, the Haterz rapper sided with Kendrick Lamar via tweets when the feud between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar began.

Glasses Malone's tweet taking Kendrick's side (Image via X/@gmalone)

In other news, the God's Plan rapper's Toronto residence underwent incidents of two trespasses and the shooting of a security guard over the last week, leading to increased media coverage near his house.