Remi Wolf’s ‘Big Ideas’ UK and Ireland 2024 tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Remi Wolf is heading to the United Kingdom and Ireland this year for an outing called - the Big Ideas tour. The headlining tour begins on November 28 in Leeds and concludes on December 5 in London.

The fall tour spans six days and supports the singer's upcoming album, Big Ideas. The sophomore (second) album of Remi's career is set for a global release next month on July 12.

Remi Wolf will kick off the supporting tour over four months later with the inaugural concert at the O2 Academy in Leeds, England on November 28. The funk-pop singer will perform at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow the next day, November 29.

The Big Ideas album is set to be released on July 12 this year (Image via Derek White/Getty Images)

The Volkiano singer will head to Ireland on December 1 to perform at the 2,080-seater National Stadium in Dublin. She will return to England the next day, December 2, and take over the stage at the Albert Hall in Manchester.

Dates, venues, presale, and more about Remi Wolf’s ‘Big Ideas’ UK and Ireland 2024 tour

Remi Wolf's tour back in the United Kingdom will include two headlining concerts each in England and London. The December 4 performance will be hosted at the O2 Academy in Bristol. The December 5 concert, on the other hand, will mark the end of the tour with a lively musical experience at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London.

The full list of dates and venues for Remi Wolf's tour in the UK and Ireland includes:

November 28 - O2 Academy, Leeds, England November 29 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow December 1 - National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland December 2 - Albert Hall, Manchester, England December 4 - O2 Academy, Bristol, England December 5 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

The tickets for all six dates are available through the artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 12. Fans can take benefit of the one-day presale by booking their tickets on Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tour venues will also begin 24-hour in-person and website presales at 10 a.m. on June 13. The general sale for the Big Ideas tour tickets will start later this Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. The tickets will be available in limited quantities of four to six per household depending on the venue.

Remi Wolf's U.K. and Ireland tour covers six major cities (Image via by Presley Ann / Getty Images)

Remi Wolf's fall tour setlist is expected to feature songs from her upcoming album, Big Ideas, released under Island Records. The album includes singles Cinderella and Toro, released on March 21 and May 10, respectively.

Toro has over 212K views on YouTube, while Cinderella has over 739K views. Other tracks on the album are Alone in Miami, Just the Start, Motorcycle, and Coughing Up Big Green Frogs.

Remi is currently accompanying Olivia Rodrigo as the support and opening artist on the GUTS tour in Europe. She is set to open for Olivia in major European cities including - Zurich, Cologne, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon - until June 22.

Remi's setlist for the opening acts has mostly revolved around her all-time favorites, including - Disco Man, Valerie (cover), Liz, Michael, Cinderella, and Photo ID.