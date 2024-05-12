"S*x On Fire felt small" — Kings of Leon on their new song Mustang overshadowing the band's old cult classic 

American rock band, Kings of Leon, dropped their new album titled Can We Please Have Fun on May 10, 2024. The band recently made an appearance on Radio X's The Evening Show hosted by Dan O'Connell.

During the conversation, Caleb Followill mentioned that in order to road-test the track, Mustang, from their latest album, they decided not to open the set with a new song. Caleb stated:

"But anyway, we put it at the end of the set, before ‘S*x On Fire’. And we played it, and we broke into ‘S*x On Fire’, and ‘S*x On Fire’ felt small. It felt like a little song next to ‘Mustang’."

The podcast covered on the Radio X website also shared some trivia like the band's name is taken directly from the family's paternal grandfather called Leon. Hence, the name Kings of Leon.

The band is best known for songs like Use Somebody and Waste A Moment. It consists of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, along with their cousin Matthew.

"S*x On Fire is a weird song" — Kings of Leon share that they didn't expect their song to blow up

During the podcast, host Dan O’Connell stated that he went through the statistics of the Kings of Leon's old songs and mentioned that S*x On Fire crossed a billion streams, and the count for Use Somebody was even more. He then asked the band members if they expected S*x On Fire to garner so many streams to which Caleb Followill replied “No”.

Adding to the same, Jared Followill stated:

"‘S*x On Fire’ is a weird one. It was almost grown in like a cult fashion since it came out. It was pretty big, and then ‘Use Somebody’ was even bigger. And then now I feel like ‘S*x On Fire’ is the biggest one. So yeah, we didn’t expect that. We are still blown away.”

Caleb Followill added that they have gotten to a point where they take pride in having written the song so they just enjoy it. He also said that between S*x On Fire and Use Somebody, there aren’t a lot of places in the world where they’d skip playing these two songs and people would react by saying they know the track.

Talking about the impact of their music, Caleb recalled an incident from the first time the band played Use Somebody in their rehearsal space and one their colleagues stopped everything and kept staring, teary-eyed.

Witnessing the incident made Caleb realize the power of their song and he also stated that their colleague’s reaction stemmed from watching Kings of Leon from the very beginning.

Additionally, in a previous Radio X podcast with Dan O'Connell dated February 28, 2024, Caleb Followill said that the band is "fulfilled" with their new album, Can We Please Have Fun.

Toward the end of the podcast, Kings of Leon talked about wanting to continue as a band for another 25 years and their lofty goals. Jared mentioned that they consider their achievements as great milestones. He further said that respect creates a band’s legacy.

Answering Dan O’Connell’s question about will the band still be making music in 25 years, Jared jokingly said that he hopes they do because all his money is tied up and “most of it is Bitcoin.”