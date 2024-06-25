Shaboozey's ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’ 2024 tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Shaboozey's ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’ 2024 tour will be held from September 9, 2024, to October 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The singer is embarking on a tour, which was announced in a post on his official X page on June 24, 2024, in support of the eponymous album.

The artist presale for the tour starts on June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, which can be accessed by registering at the American Dog Wood website, the official website of the singer.

A TikTok presale will be available the following day at the same time. General tickets will be released on June 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Shaboozey's ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’ 2024 tour dates and venues

Shaboozey's ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’ 2024 tour dates and venues are listed below:

September 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

September 11, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Metro

September 13, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

September 16, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Royale Boston

September 17, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Steel

September 21, 2024 — Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

September 25, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

September 29, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

October 2, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at TBA

October 14, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Fonda Theatre

Shaboozey released his album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going on May 31, 2024, via American Dogwood and Empire record labels. The album tracklist is given below:

Horses & Hellcats

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Last of My Kind ft. Paul Cauthen

Anabelle

East of the Massanutten

Highway

Let It Burn

My Fault ft. Noah Cyrus

Vegas

Drink Don't Need To Mix ft.BIGXTHAPLUG

Steal Her From Me

Finally Over

The album has been successful critically and commercially since its release, securing the number 5 spot on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release as well as the number 4 spot on the Canadian album chart.

Meanwhile, the singer spoke about the creative process behind the songs on the album in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on June 3, 2024, stating when asked if the songs were difficult to write:

"No, which I think that’s the best thing about the project. There was no song that felt difficult or forced. With all the songs, I wanted to just be vulnerable, tell my truth, and tell my story."

The singer continued:

"Speaking about what I’ve been through, what I’ve experienced, just being real with the audience. Letting them see a piece of me or a portion of me that we usually keep guarded. That’s what country music is about — it’s about telling your truth."

Aside from his upcoming tour, Shaboozey will be performing at the Outside Lands Festival 2024, scheduled to be held from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024.

In September, the singer will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024, which is set to also feature artists such as Camilla Cabello, Big Sean, and Paramore, among others.

Finally, the singer will perform at the Great Western Festival on October 12, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, alongside Ryan Bingham, Tanya Tucker, and more.