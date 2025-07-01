"She def a lil tipsy" — Internet reacts to video of R&B singer Michel’le appearing to stumble off stage drunk

On July 1, 2025, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video of R&B singer Michel’le from one of her recent concerts, wherein she appeared to stumble off stage because of intoxication.

In the video, the former Death Row Records artist is seen walking through the audience seating area while singing and also attempting to get some of them to sing for her.

For the unversed, Michel’le Toussant is a singer and songwriter, best known for her childlike voice. She was the featured female vocalist on Turn off The Lights, the World Class Wreckin' Crew's 1988 single.

The video from Toussant's latest show has amassed over 124K views at the time of writing, and netizens quickly took to X to express their views on the same.

Agreeing to the X page's claim about the singer reportedly being drunk yet praising her performance, an X user tweeted:

"Am I tripping? Why she eat this up a lil. She def a lil tipsy but she doesn’t sound bad and the crowd wack cause how don’t nobody know something in my heart to help my girl out 🙄"

"Ummm something is definitely going on, but she still hitting these notes though lol she lowkey blowing down, just a bit of a mess" an X user commented.

"She sounded good when she was singing. It went off the rails from there unfortunately, and the audience knew it…😬" another X user mentioned.

"If i sounded like that drunk i would also hand someone the mic to see if they can do any better lol. The lady still blew!" an internet user stated.

On the other hand, some internet users attempted to defend her by stating that she had potential and that indulging with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight ruined her career:

"She had the talent to be in the mix with Mariah, Alicia Keys and Chrisetta Michele. I’m not sure what happened to her career, but she did have babies by Dr. Dre and Suge knight, which no doubt played a part in her failed career." an X user tweeted

"I mean she said in her movie that he beat her so bad in the studio when recording that song. I’m sure it still brings up some old wounds when she sings it. However, sis was still sanging." a netizen expressed.

"In fairness she wasn’t the headliner and they were advertising this concert at my local weedshop 😭" another netizen remarked.

What did Michel’le accuse Dr. Dre of? Details explored amid R&B singer's reportedly intoxicated video going viral

Michel’le and the co-founder of Death Row Records, Dr. Dre, were in a relationship from the late 1980s, and their relationship came to an end around 1996. The former couple welcomed their son, Marcel, in 1991.

In a 2015 interview with DJ Vlad, Michel’le opened up about her relationship with Dr. Dre, disclosing disturbing details about their time together. Talking about her omission from Dre's 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, the Surgery singer said:

“Why would Dre put me in it? If they start from where they start from, I was just a quiet girlfriend who got beat up and told to sit down and shut up.”

Michel’le mentioned that her relationship with Dr. Dre became strained after their son was born. The singer shed light on the abuse, stating that she had five black eyes and she was shot at once.

"I guess I don't know what I always did, and I always say wel,l it could have been just me. So one day we arguing one night, we was arguing, he went and got the gun and I just made it through the bathroom door and he shot at me and he missed me by that much." the singer said.

In addition to her history with Dr. Dre, Michel’le started dating another Death Row Records co-founder, Suge Knight, in 1999. The two got married and welcomed a daughter, Bailei.

However, Toussant's marriage to Suge Knight was invalid since he was married to another woman at the time.

