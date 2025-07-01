What are the charges against Jayson Scott? Remy Ma gets into verbal altercation with the daughter of her son's alleged murder victim

On July 1, 2025, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video showing rapper Remy Ma in a verbal altercation with Jazmin Dior, the daughter of her son Jayson Scott's alleged murder victim, outside a courthouse.

As reported by NBC News, Remy's son, Jayson Scott, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Queens, New York, on June 7, 2021. He was accused of shooting Darius Guillebeaux in Queens and additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and second-degree murder.

The last known information concerning the charges against Remy's son was a seven-count indictment scheduled for June 25, 2024, alongside his alleged accomplice, Richard Swygert.

Both Jayson and Richard were held without bail. ABC7's June 2024 report further noted that if convicted of the top count, Jayson could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the now-viral video, Remy Ma is seen recording the victim's daughter while the two engage in a verbal altercation. Jazmin Dior later shared a clip saying that Remy acted like her son was the victim without any remorse, while she can't see her father anymore.

In her video calling out Remy Ma's behavior, Jazmin Dior—the daughter of Jayson Scott's alleged murder victim—criticized the rapper for acting tough outside a courthouse, warning that such behavior could land her in jail.

Jazmin added that Remy had already been to jail before, questioning if the rapper was trying to go back in with such an attitude. For the unversed, Remy was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2008 after being convicted of criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

As reported by Reuters in May 2008, the rapper shot and wounded an acquaintance after discovering that money was missing from her purse following a night out in Manhattan. During sentencing, Criminal Court Judge Rena Uviller described Remy Ma as "an extremely angry young woman whose anger is completely out of control."

According to the case details, Remy Ma doubted her friend Makeda of taking $3,000 from her. This led to an altercation during which the gun went off while the pair struggled over a purse. The bullet passed through Makeda's colon and hit her rectum, requiring three weeks of hospitalization.

Remy's lawyer, Ivan Fisher, defended the rapper by stating that the shooting, which took place on July 14, 2007, was accidental. He claimed the victim, Makeda Barnes-Joseph, put forth an exaggerated claim to acquire a large sum in a separate civil suit.

During her appearance on We Playin’ Spades in September 2024, Nick Cannon asked Remy what one thing she would take back in her life if she got the opportunity. Answering the same without hesitation, Remy Ma said:

“Not going to prison, ever. The f*ck? Before that, it used to be the worst thing that ever happened was, I got cut in my face… It used to really bother me a lot, and I used to say, this is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me."

Apart from the latest controversy, Remy Ma has also made headlines for discussing her separation from Papoose. The former couple married in 2008 while Remy was incarcerated. Papoose filed for divorce in May 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

